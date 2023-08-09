It’s called “Opera Unica” and there’s a reason. It is a one-off of the Huracán Sterrato inspired by the blue of the sea and the sky Sardinia made with the collaboration of the Ad Personam department through a painting process that he requested over 370 hours of work. Lamborghini has seen fit to present it in Porto Cervo (where else?) on the occasion of an event organized to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary.

Crystal effect

The peculiarity therefore lies entirely in the three-color painting done by hand, the result of which is a crystal effect that recalls the appearance of a frozen liquid: Blu Amnis was used as the first base, on which details were created by hand with a second and a third shade of blue, respectively called Blu Griffin and Blue Phaedra. The finishes, on the other hand, are matt black on the roof, sills, front light housings, mudguards and front and rear splitters, as well as on the wheel arch guards, complete with 19-inch Morus matt black wheels. The passenger compartment is a symphony where exposed carbon fiber takes center stage, while sports seats, door panels and consoles are upholstered in Blu Delphinus leather. The work is completed by the single-colour Alcantara dashboard made with a special dyeing technique and the bi-material steering wheel.

1,499 specimens

There is also a special plaque that identifies it as one of the 1,499 specimens of a limited series, to which two more are added: the “Opera Unica Porto Cervo 2023”, always finished with the same crystal-effect paint, and the one celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini. “Huracán Sterrato was born from the desire to challenge what is expected and taken for granted: it is one super sports car that goes beyond conventions – said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini – The one-off Huracán Sterrato ‘Opera Unica’ takes a further step forward and, in perfect Lamborghini style, attracts every eye and questions its identity as an art form”.