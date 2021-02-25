Huracán, from a weak start in the Professional League Cup, will face Sportivo Estudiantes de San Luis today, which competes in the Federal A tournament, in a match to be played in the Neuquén city of Cutral Co and valid for the 32nd. of the final of the Argentine Soccer Cup.

The meeting will take place from 17.10 at the Coloso del Ruca Quimey stadium, of the Alianza Cutral Co club, which plays in the Neuquén Football League, with the arbitration of Silvio Trucco and TyC Sports televising.

In the event of a tie, the match will be defined with shots from the penalty spot and the winner of this key will play in the 16th. final against Villa San Carlos, the First B team that eliminated Atlanta from the First National.

The game should have been played on February 10 but the AFA postponed it for 15 days due to the Hurricane suffering an outbreak of coronavirus on the campus.

Probable lineups:

Hurricane: Facundo Cambeses; Raúl Lozano, José Moya, Lucas Merolla and Ezequiel Bonifacio; Santiago Hezze, Agostino Spina and Walter Pérez; Norberto Briasco, Andrés Chávez and Nicolás Silva. DT: Israel Damonte.

Sportivo Estudiantes (San Luis): Sacha Becerra; Alexis Lucero, Leandro Basterrechea, Facundo Simioli and Juan Rosales; Ismael Zapata, César Cocchi, Maximiliano Meza and Pablo López; Lucas Quiroga and Fernando Sacconni. DT: Aldo Paredes-Sergio De la Fuente.

Source: Télam.

