Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., has lined up its next CEO.

The $33 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that Andrew Harmening will also become its president on April 28. Harmening is also set to join Associated’s board.

Harmening will succeed Philip Flynn, who had announced his retirement plans in January.

Harmening recently served as a senior executive vice president of consumer and business banking at Huntington Bank, where he oversaw the digital and omni-channel strategy. Before joining Huntington, he was vice chairman of the consumer banking division at Bank of the West.

Harmening “is a highly regarded banking leader with a track record of driving profitable growth and operational excellence, improving customers’ experience and spearheading innovative digital products,” Jay Williams, Associated’s chairman, said in the release.

“With more than 25 years as a consumer, small business and commercial banker, he brings valuable expertise in digital transformation that will help drive Associated’s profitable growth trajectory,” Williams added.

Flynn will remain at Associated in an advisory capacity will serving “as an ambassador for the bank” through the remainder of 2021, the company said.