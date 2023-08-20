Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hunting | Waterfowl and bear hunting season starts today

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hunting | Waterfowl and bear hunting season starts today

The Food Agency recommends that waterfowl are not hunted in areas where bird flu infections have been detected.

Waterfowl the hunting season starts today at noon and continues until the end of December. The Food Agency recommends that waterfowl are not hunted in areas where birds have been found dead from bird flu. The regional situation can be monitored at the Food Agency from the website.

The bear hunt also starts today. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has confirmed the bear hunting quota of 180 individuals for the starting hunting season. The number is almost half less than in the last hunting season.

Today and tomorrow, the police will supervise the start of the waterfowl and bear hunting season in the entire country.

#Hunting #Waterfowl #bear #hunting #season #starts #today

See also  Slush "Let's make big things happen." Eerika Savolainen, 26, grew from a volunteer to a CEO, and soon she may change Slush permanently.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the space industry allowed the fall of “Luna-25”

In the space industry allowed the fall of "Luna-25"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result