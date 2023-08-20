Hunting | Waterfowl and bear hunting season starts today

The Food Agency recommends that waterfowl are not hunted in areas where bird flu infections have been detected.

Waterfowl the hunting season starts today at noon and continues until the end of December. The Food Agency recommends that waterfowl are not hunted in areas where birds have been found dead from bird flu. The regional situation can be monitored at the Food Agency from the website.

The bear hunt also starts today. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has confirmed the bear hunting quota of 180 individuals for the starting hunting season. The number is almost half less than in the last hunting season.

Today and tomorrow, the police will supervise the start of the waterfowl and bear hunting season in the entire country.