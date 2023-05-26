Genoa – The new hunting season will open on 17 September in Liguria and will close on 31 January 2024. The hunting calendar was approved today by the regional council. Separate discussion for collective wild boar hunting which, swine fever permitting, can take place from 1 October to 31 December, on the basis of the levy quotas approved by the Region.

In addition to the suspension of pochard, lapwing and wild dove hunting, according to ministerial and European Commission indications, and the additional days of stalking on certain categories, the collection of woodcock is regulated from 1 October to 20 January.

“It is essential that the hunting period is carefully regulated in order to carry out responsible and aware activities, often with benefits to agricultural activities, penalized by the damage of wildlife – comments the vice president of the Liguria Region, Alexander Piana – We therefore start on 17 September with hares, red partridges, pheasants and gray partridges, blackbirds, song thrushes, wood pigeons and most of the aquatic species. It closes on 20 January for redwing, fieldfare and aquatic species, while on 31 January with wood pigeon, song thrush, carrion crow, hooded crow, jay and magpie”.