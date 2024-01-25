What is the aurora borealis?

A magical and picturesque scene appears in the sky with the occurrence of what is known as the “Northern Lights” phenomenon, where colored lights appear that are unique to the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and take the form of arcs, ribbons, veils, or curtains, and are given some names, such as the polar dawn or the northern lights.

The sun is considered the main cause of the phenomenon of the aurora borealis, as it emits a magnetic field, during what is known as “solar explosions” that head towards the Earth through the solar wind. When this magnetic field reaches the atmosphere of the planet Earth, it finds strong resistance that causes damage to the wind. The solar system and its dissipation, which leads to the glow of the outer part of the atmosphere above the North and South Poles, and bright colors appear covering large areas in the sky.

Wissam's journey

Wissam Ayoub, a lover of adventures and astrophotography, and winner of three international awards for astrophotography from NASA, was determined to “hunt” the aurora borealis, so he decided to embark on this adventure and head to the Norwegian city of Tromsø.

The city of Tromsø is famous for being one of the places where the Northern Lights can be seen, as it never “sees the sun” for two months a year, from mid-November to mid-January.

The trip began from Abu Dhabi, where Wissam first headed to Poland, then traveled to Tromsø in northern Norway, and began a journey of exploring the areas where the aurora can be viewed.

Ayoub told Sky News Arabia: “For adventure lovers, you are lucky if you witness the phenomenon of the Northern Lights during your lifetime. It represents a dream for many. Many adventure lovers travel to different winter countries and seek the help of specialized tourism companies. However, they have not been lucky enough to see this phenomenon.” “The phenomenon.”

Cold winter days

While describing the exciting adventure, Wissam Ayoub indicated that he decided to stay on a farm with a Norwegian family there, with the aim of living the integrated experience of the residents of these areas, and staying away from signs of progress that might keep the adventurer away from having a real experience.

Ayoub described the first days: “We began to ask, where could we see the phenomenon… The residents of Tromsø told us several famous areas for “hunting” the aurora, one of which was a full 4 hours away from our residence, and the other two hours away, but I wanted to do my own research using my experience in meteorology. “air”.

Searching for twilight

Ayoub told Sky News Arabia: “On the first and second night, we could not see the twilight, due to the gathering of dense clouds in the area, and the hope of seeing the twilight began to diminish during the trip.”

He added, “Seeing the aurora borealis is not guaranteed, and many adventurers suffered from long trips near the North Pole, which did not result in seeing the aurora, due to bad weather conditions.”

He added, “We had 4 nights in the city, and after the first two 'twilight-free' nights, I did special research, and discovered that there was a temporary 'window' for the clouds to clear.”

He continued, “With my experience in observing and photographing the sky and stars, I began looking for places where the city's light pollution was less, and I found an almost deserted place outside the city.”

“The adventure company advised us to go to a place 4 hours away, but I insisted on staying in the place I chose, because I was confident that our chances of seeing the natural phenomenon would increase.”

Access to the site

Ayoub indicated that when he arrived at the place, he noticed the incredibly low temperature, which exceeded minus 27 degrees Celsius.

An hour after arriving, twilight began to appear faintly, according to Ayoub’s description, and then the sky was soon filled with dancing twilight lights, which illuminated the dark valley almost completely.

Wissam Ayoub said, describing the moment the twilight appeared: “The feeling at that time is indescribable when seeing this exceptional natural phenomenon.”

“After an hour of enjoying the picturesque lights and documenting the phenomenon, I had to pay attention to the cold weather. Sometimes you get excited by noticing the freezing of the limbs, which represents a “scary” condition in areas near the North Pole.”

Between dogs and deer… other adventures

Wissam Ayoub’s trip included other adventures, in addition to the Northern Lights, which represented an exceptional winter experience, including a trip to observe numbers of “reindeer” that are famous in difficult winter areas.

Reindeer have mechanisms that help them adapt so uniquely to the conditions that prevail in the dark, bitterly cold Arctic winter, that their body temperatures are likely to rise so much that they do not freeze.

For Wissam, the transportation journey also included riding snow bikes, which carries special risks, represented by snowdrifts and sliding off the track.

Ayoub confirmed that riding snow bikes was necessary to move between some areas, to explore some potential twilight locations, which cars cannot enter.

The adventure also included a trip to explore sites on a snowmobile pulled by the famous husky dogs, which are distinguished by their endurance and high fitness, in addition to their excellent visual ability in the dark.

Ayoub used all the necessary winter methods to conduct a survey of the “twilight hunting” areas, which he actually succeeded in achieving.

Between Alaska, the mountains of Austria, and the glaciers of Iceland, Wassem Ayoub has always moved in search of enriching exploratory adventures, but his trip to Tromsø and hunting the northern lights was the most impressive trip for him throughout his life.