Hunting | The current form of stock-management bear hunting is probably over, assesses the Finnish Game Center – “Means the loss of tradition”

In the season that just ended, more than 150 bears were felled, the vast majority of them with stock management exemptions.

In October 152 bears were killed in the bear hunting season that ended at the end of the year, says the Finnish Game Agency.

In the reindeer management area, 50 bears were hunted based on the regional quota. The majority, or 102 bears, were felled outside the reindeer husbandry area with special herd management permits. According to Riistakeskus, the permits were allocated to areas with the strongest bear population, which are mainly in eastern Finland. The most permits were granted in North Karelia.

The maximum quota set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for the season was 180 animals.

According to the Finnish Game Center, the season was probably the last of bear hunting in its current form. It refers to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s letter from October, in which the Ministry’s forest management unit assesses the situation of bear hunting.

“Bear hunting ends this season. In the future, only damage- and security-based exception permits and deportation permits will be used,” the ministry wrote message service in X.

According to the Finnish Game Agency, this means the loss of the Finnish bear hunting tradition and the related dog hobby becoming more difficult.

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry according to the assessment of the wildlife management unit, the bear population increases when the hunt ends, which increases the probability of human-bear encounters and further possible problem situations.

“Even though the effects of the increase in the population are not immediately significant, it is good to remember that the problems caused by a greatly increased bear population can be serious,” the ministry wrote in X.

The ministry pointed out that the increased number of encounters increases the need for a large-game rescue service to assist the police. In addition, according to the ministry, the end of the hunt may lead to a reduction in the observational data made in connection with the hunt, in which case the accuracy of the population estimate may decrease.

In its press release, the Finnish Game Center appeals to hunters to continue their commitment to the large game observation system and large game service assistance.

In the background are the decisions issued by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) at the end of October for appeal permit applications, which concerned the exception permits for bear hunting granted for the fall of 2022.

The Supreme Court considered that the Finnish Game Center had issued illegal exemption permits for bear hunting last autumn. According to it, the criteria for granting exception permits set out in the Hunting Act and the EU Habitats Directive had not been met.

According to the Habitats Directive, the bear is one of the species whose deliberate capture and killing in the wild must be prohibited in the member states. The directive cannot be deviated from only on the basis that the stock of the species is viable.

The exemption permits in question had been granted on a policy basis. According to KHO, the maintenance of the bear hunting culture and adaptive management of the bear population mentioned in the grounds are not, as such, acceptable grounds for deviating from the protection.

A total of 197 exemption permits for bear hunting had been granted, of which 111 were against the law.

According to the Finnish Game Agency, there were no complaints about bear stock management exemptions this year.

KHO however, noted that it is clear that too dense a bear population causes problems that can only be solved by ways that cause harm to the bear population.

“In light of this, it is not excluded that mitigating the social problems caused by the densification of the bear population by reducing the number of bears in a controlled manner could be considered an acceptable basis for deviation”, KHO considers.

However, according to KHO, this requires, for example, a regional problem or situation caused by the excessive growth of the bear population, which must be addressed. According to KHO, the basis for an exception permit must be a sufficient explanation of the mentioned effects specifically in the area concerning the exception application.