Wednesday, January 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hunting The citizens’ initiative calling for a ban on hunting irons is advancing to Parliament

by admin
January 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It is known that three bears that entered the small predator were killed in Finland last year.

Hunting irons the citizens’ initiative calling for a ban has exceeded the limit of 50,000 statements of support and is being considered by parliament.

The initiative calls for a ban on all hunting irons, such as small predators, by law. According to the justification, other animals, such as bears, also enter the irons.

It is known that three bears that entered the small predator were killed in Finland last year.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Lepppä (Central) estimated last summer that small predator irons will not be disposed of in Finland, as irons are needed to manage the mink stock.

“They are not giving up. The development is happening so that the protection of the irons is better, ”Leppä said.

Finland the Conservation Union calls for the removal of small predators from the wild. According to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, there are serious problems with small predators. For example, birds and hillers can go to the irons. Hilleri is a very endangered species in Finland.

According to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, there are at least tens of thousands of small predators in the wild.

.
#Hunting #citizens #initiative #calling #ban #hunting #irons #advancing #Parliament

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The defense of Prince Andrew of England asks the judge to dismiss the lawsuit for sexual abuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.