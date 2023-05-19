Hunting | The bear hunting quota is almost half as low as last season

It is estimated that there are 1,740–1,925 bears in Finland.

I- and the Ministry of Forestry has confirmed the bear hunting quota of 180 individuals for the hunting season starting in August. The number is almost half less than in the last hunting season.

The quota for the reindeer herding area was confirmed at 50 bears, of which 45 are for the eastern and 5 for the western reindeer herding area. Outside the reindeer husbandry area, the quota in the coming hunting season is 130 bears.

Riistakeskus can grant exception permits granted from the quota, as well as an exception permit for felling bears that cause damage or a threat.

Bears estimated to be 1,740–1,925 individuals. According to the estimate, the population is about 20 percent smaller than at the time of the previous estimate in 2021. The numbers are not actual information about the number of bears, but an estimate of the size of the bear population.

The bear belongs to the strictly protected species in the EU habitat directive. The bear is not a species classified as endangered, and it can be found everywhere in Finland, states the ministry’s announcement.