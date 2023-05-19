Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hunting | The bear hunting quota is almost half as low as last season

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hunting | The bear hunting quota is almost half as low as last season

It is estimated that there are 1,740–1,925 bears in Finland.

I- and the Ministry of Forestry has confirmed the bear hunting quota of 180 individuals for the hunting season starting in August. The number is almost half less than in the last hunting season.

The quota for the reindeer herding area was confirmed at 50 bears, of which 45 are for the eastern and 5 for the western reindeer herding area. Outside the reindeer husbandry area, the quota in the coming hunting season is 130 bears.

Riistakeskus can grant exception permits granted from the quota, as well as an exception permit for felling bears that cause damage or a threat.

Bears estimated to be 1,740–1,925 individuals. According to the estimate, the population is about 20 percent smaller than at the time of the previous estimate in 2021. The numbers are not actual information about the number of bears, but an estimate of the size of the bear population.

See also  American Football | Disturbing result: one in five Americans plans to bet on the Super Bowl

The bear belongs to the strictly protected species in the EU habitat directive. The bear is not a species classified as endangered, and it can be found everywhere in Finland, states the ministry’s announcement.

#Hunting #bear #hunting #quota #season

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mortal Kombat 1: Leak reveals the first characters that arrive as DLC

Mortal Kombat 1: Leak reveals the first characters that arrive as DLC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result