While the hunting video game genre is definitely a niche. But there have been quite interesting representatives and others not so much. Hunting Simulator 2 is part of these hunting simulation games that in which you must track, stalk and hunt a fairly wide variety of animals. The truth is that as a simulator it managed to stand out, although it had some important shortcomings. It was developed by Neopica and published by Nacon.

In reference to its predecessor, Hunting Simulator 2 is definitely a much better game in all aspects, but above all, in the ability to offer a more immersive and realistic experience, with animals that are difficult to find and follow, unless develop the hunting technique and adjust to it. East Hunting Simulator 2 analysis is done with the Xbox Series X version, which Nacon decided to sell separately.

If you enjoyed the hunting experience that Red Dead Redemption 2 offered, you may be interested in reading this analysis of Hunting Simulator 2, because this game will offer you what you are looking for. By the way, in We are Xbox we have a Red Dead Redemption 2 hunting guide in which we explain how to get perfect quality leathers.

Hunting Simulator 2 review for Xbox Series X / S

Before starting our analysis of Hunting Simulator 2, it should be noted that the Hunting Simulator 2 improvements on next-gen consoles they do not include a content augmentation. They are exactly the same in this regard. But in terms of the graphics, there are improvements, especially in the performance of the game, which favor it a lot. However, don’t expect too much. If you already have the original version of the game, you may not feel the need to update. Although if you don’t have it, this is without a doubt the version you should buy.

A pure and simple simulator

You don’t wear Hunting Simulator 2 but you expect a pure and simple simulation experience, without help. This is a game that forces you to understand the hunting rules and then do your best to apply them properly in practice. At the beginning you must select if you want a male or female protagonist, then a narrator will guide you while you learn to look for clues, use your hunting dog, go hunting and claim the prey. And with this there is the introduction. Next you will have to prepare your first hunt by yourself without a guide.

Certainly, the introduction is not enough for the challenge that awaits you. It will take you a long time to understand the mechanics to get ahead in this game. And it is that from the beginning you have three regions available: Colorado, Texas and Europe, and each location has two subregions. In total there are six very different locations to explore, each filled with its own variety of animals to hunt. Preparation to go to any of these locations is the foundation.

Something that is worth noting in Hunting Simulator 2 is that it aims to make hunting a sport that respects the rules and regulations, so it follows the real-life rules of ethical hunting. The game really does a good job of forcing the player to be ethical and responsible in the way they hunt. That is where the issue of fines is that you can waste a whole day of hunting because you did not comply with the established rules.

Strategy is everything

This game offers a much better experience than its predecessor and precisely part of it is in integrate things like hunting licenses. Before going hunting, you must buy licenses for the animals you want to hunt. But not only this, you will also have to buy a weapon with the ammunition of the required caliber. If you don’t prepare, you will be fined for not following the rules or you will simply walk for hours accomplishing very little.

Digital Foundry puts FPS Boost to the test in Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76

In the process of doing this analysis of Hunting Simulator 2, I had to restart my first game, having spent the money on licenses, without thinking about spending on the required weapon, ammunition. Every time you go hunting you must know what you are looking to hunt and prepare for it. In this aspect of the strategy there is something that is missing and it is a cycle of day and night. When you go hunting you select if you want to go out in the morning or in the afternoon. Regardless of what you select, the game will remain at the same time.

This takes away from both the simulation and the strategy. While animals react realistically to hunting pursuit, this realism is affected by the lack of a true day-night cycle that has to do with their behavior.

Your own hunting dog

Something that It did not have its predecessor but this installment is hunting dogs. You have to choose between three different races, each with a different function. That is to say, you must also choose the dog that you are going to take depending on the prey that you are going to hunt. If you’re looking for a good tracker, you should buy yourself a beagle. If instead you are going to hunt birds, a labrador will be your best option, especially when it comes to hunting birds that swim. The German Pointer will be used to hunt small prey.

The more you use your dog, and the more you interact with him, the more experience he gains, improving its performance, its resistance and in general its abilities as a help dog in your hunting days. Sometimes it may feel that your dog cannot make things easier for you, but the truth is that having a dog companion makes the game a much more interesting experience. While I was alone for the 6 places you visit to hunt during the Hunting Simulator 2 review, the dog was great company.

Graphics and sound

The game is really beautiful as you explore the different locations, with landscapes that make you feel the necessary immersion for this kind of simulator. Trees, grass and water are very well represented. The problem of the game has to do with the textures and in general the details. In the original version of the game this was more noticeable. In the Xbox Series X Enhanced version, many of these issues have been overcome.

This also applies to the hostel, which has a fairly well-crafted overall design, but on the details you may lose a few points. Something remarkable in terms of detail has to do with looking through the scope of the gun at a deer or other animal, which is really amazing. As for the sound, it must be said that the variety of different sounds that sound in the game, they are as realistic as they should be. Deer noises sound like deer just like other animals. The player’s movement and the animals themselves also sound really authentic.

Without a doubt, if this analysis of Hunting Simulator 2 can reach any conclusion, it is that this is a game that offers a more than acceptable experience for hunting fans. Its regulations, environments and designs manage to give you the feeling of simulation that you would expect from a game like this. It is clear that it is not a game for everyone, but it is one for those who enjoy the genre. Nacon He has done an interesting job improving the experience compared to the first installment.