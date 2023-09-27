Coherence, as we know, is not part of this world but what is happening at Volvo exceeds all limits: the Swedish brand is launching an ideological (and quite false) crusade against diesel, the very engine that launched the brand thanks to the famous 760, the fastest diesel car in the world. Yes, because Volvo has no longer produced a diesel for years, relegating this engine to a supporting role in a few hybrid versions.

Yet for the third time (to date) Sweden announces with fanfare that “they will no longer produce diesel cars”. The latest idea is this. Link the fake announcement on the occasion of Climate Week in New York: “Our last diesel car – they explain – will be produced at the beginning of 2024”.

But why so much fury in wanting to underline something so obvious (and partly also false?). The reason is that Volvo, firmly controlled by the Chinese, will only sell fully electric cars by 2030 and is determined to become a climate-neutral company by 2040. A path that anticipates the European legislation on the end of the sale of internal combustion cars by five years. This is how diesel is attacked, claiming among other things a record already established centuries ago by many other car manufacturers, starting with Smart which put it out of production six years ago.

The number one of the Swedish company explains the concept well: “Our future is represented by electric engines, which are superior to thermal engines, as they are less noisy, generate less vibrations, involve lower maintenance costs for our customers and do not generate exhaust emissions,” said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “We are focused on creating a broad range of high-end, fully electric cars that offer everything our customers expect from a Volvo, as well as being a key part of our response to climate change.”

In short, to push electric sales, Volvo lies about the fact that it still produces diesel cars (as we said in the price list it only has hybrid/diesel models, and it’s not the same thing) and renounces its past. Not only by throwing mud on the glorious 760 with all corners (a total of 221,309 units were produced, while its younger sister exceeded one million units and cost 3.5 billion Swedish crowns at the time, equal to just under 1.2 billion euros current) but also forgetting that only four years ago, the diesel engine was considered their main resource in Europe.

Now we just need to understand whether this wicked decision was made by the Swedes or the Chinese. But you decide. Two little clues to help you: the brand is controlled by Geely; in China we only talk about electric cars; and Volvo has a factory in Sweden, one in Belgium, one in the USA (Göteborg, Ghent, South Carolina) but three in China (Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou). You think?