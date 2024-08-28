Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Hunting | Namibia plans to kill dozens of elephants for food

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
Hunting | Namibia plans to kill dozens of elephants for food
The solution was driven by a food shortage due to the drought.

Namibia plans to kill hundreds of wild animals and distribute their meat to its food-starved citizens as the country faces its worst drought in a hundred years. The news agency Reuters and the news channel report on the matter, among others CNN.

Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announced on Monday that the plan is to hunt 83 elephants, 30 hippos, 60 buffaloes, 50 impalas, 100 warthogs and 300 zebras.

Hunting takes place in national parks and other areas where there are sustainable populations of animals. At the same time, it is intended to facilitate the availability of water and grazing land in areas where there are many animals.

About 200,000 elephants live in the southern parts of Africa. Hundreds of elephants already died last year because of the drought.

Namibia declared a state of emergency in May due to drought.

