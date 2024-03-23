Hunting | Most of the participants in the smuggled cave dog experiments were not sanctioned

Most of the participants in the smuggled cave dog experiments were not sanctioned. The ministry will raise the matter on the table in the spring.

Animal rights organization The controversial cave dog experiments revealed last spring did not lead to sanctions for a large part of the participants.

In March of last year, the organization Oikeutta leimille (OE) published video footage of cave hunting dogs' tendency tests (LUT) secretly recorded. In the experiments, dogs are placed in corridors where a live fox is waiting for them. According to the rules of the Kennel Club, animals should not be allowed to “catch”. However, the video showed how the fox and the dog fight, even to the extent that the dog gets injured.

The experiments had already been criticized before the videos came out. In February of last year, the advisory board for the welfare of companion and hobby animals issued a statement to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, in which it suggested that the use of live foxes in experiments be prohibited. According to it, the fox suffers unnecessarily from fear and stress and possibly pain.

The board of the Kennel Club discussed the situations shown in the videos at its meeting at the end of November. For most of them, it decided that the situations did not warrant measures. The processing of the test situation in Mynämäi in September 2022 in actual Finland was transferred to the ethical board for the Turku Region Dachshund Club (TSMK), the chief judge of the test and the responsible test administrator.

Board decided at the end of February to issue a notice to the probation officer in charge. The man who served as chief judge was banned from testing and competition, as well as from working in positions of trust until the end of November 2025. According to the board, the man neglected to prevent the possibility of a dog and a fox getting together.

The man admitted in his answer that the dog and the fox got into an encounter and that the dog got puncture wounds in the situation. According to TSMK, the bite received by the dog in the situation was “a very unfortunate rule violation” and an accident.

Regarding TSMK, the board decided that the matter does not warrant action. According to it, the association had no actual opportunity to influence the trial events. A dissenting opinion was also filed in the matter. According to it, the association cannot avoid its responsibility by invoking the responsibility of others who were present in the test situation.

Cave dog video idean became public last spring, the Kennel Club's board suspended the aptitude tests and launched an investigation into reforming the rules of the tests. The council of the Kennel Club decided in November that the tests can be started again with the new rules starting in June. In December, the board of the Kennel Club said that in the future, robot animals could possibly be used in aptitude tests instead of live foxes.

STT did not reach the chairman of the board of the Kennel Club Esa Kukko to comment on the board's decisions or the continuation of aptitude tests.

In the spring, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will convene stakeholders related to cave dog activities to discuss the use of live foxes. Special expert of the Ministry Tiina Pullola says that the purpose is to map alternatives.

One possibility is to register a ban on the use of live foxes in the Animal Welfare Act. If the ban is only in the Kennel Club's rules, it only applies to activities under the association, but would exclude other hobby and competition activities, Pullola points out.

“If you want to take a broader stance on the issue, it's legislation”, where the ban must be made.