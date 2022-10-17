Hunting | Mikko Vesterinen ate a badger – “On my own responsibility”

“It tasted a bit like a bear,” says the hunter who made a badger meat stew

From Jyväskylä Mikko Vesterinen decided to try preparing a more special game animal for food, when a badger ended up in a trap intended for raccoon dogs.

A badger stepped into a trap in the forest in Puuppola, Jyväskylä.

“It was such a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In the future, the harmless badgers will be allowed to continue walking on my behalf,” Vesterinen says.

He always says that he uses the captured animal as accurately as possible and does not catch living creatures for fun.

Hunting and eating badger today is rare. This is also indicated by the reception that Vesterinen received in the Facebook hunting group, where he talked about his badger meal.

A few were surprised, many appreciated, a few reminded that badger was also prepared in Patakakko, the television favorite of the past years. In the introduction of the program “kitchen master”. Jaakko Kolmonen with this wild boar, tasty food is prepared in the open air.”

Help he didn’t need to, he did it as if he were making a Karelian roast: four hours in the oven at about 150 degrees.

“Rolling in a pan, carrot, onion, pepper, bay leaves and juniper berries. Because of possible trichinosis, the meat must be cooked well,” Vesterinen advises.

Trichinella can parasitize all meat-eating animals and can infect humans.

More than two kilos of meat came from a badger weighing more than ten kilos. He took the skull as a souvenir for his collection, as he has always taken from his first game animal. The collection already includes a roe deer, a marten, a raccoon, a raccoon and a fox.

“There was some fat in it that needed to be removed, otherwise it was tender red meat. It tasted a bit like bear, a strong taste of game, without any special characteristic taste.”

Badger can be prepared like Karelian roast.

Badger is a game species whose hunting is allowed, says the Central Finland game manager of the Finnish Game Center Olli Kursula. According to him, badgers become somewhat of a by-catch in cave dog hunting, for example when hunting raccoons.

However, there is no need to actively hunt badgers, says Kursula.

“The badger is not really a game management problem. It’s a slow breeder and a pretty harmless bugger.”

Kursula does not recommend eating badger meat. There is a high risk of trichinosis associated with badger meat. By cooking the meat through, the trichin dies. Special precision must be observed when preparing badger meat.

“Everyone does it at their own risk,” says Kursula.