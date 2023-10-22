Hunting | Jussi Isoaho decided not to shoot a single lynx in his forest – resorted to a method that is possible for every forest owner

Jussi Isoaho from Oulu decided to ban lynx hunting in his own forest. According to the hunting association, the wishes of the owners are respected, but restrictions can make it difficult to prevent animals from being felled.

When from Oulu Jussi Isoaho read last week that The Finnish Game Center has granted 300 exemption permits hunting lynx, he was surprised, because the animal is protected both in Finland and throughout Europe.

Isoaho decided that at least not a single tranquilized animal would be killed in his forest.

Isoaho together with his brother owns a 30-hectare forest plot in Central Finland in Multia.

The brothers got the forest from their father, who rented it to the local hunting club Isojärvi wilderness men. The agreement did not limit hunting in any way.

However, the forest owner can decide which animals can be hunted in his forest, and Isoaho decided to seize this opportunity.

“The lynx is protected according to Finnish law, and strictly protected according to the EU habitat directive. Also, according to the Finnish Hunting Act, the lynx is always tranquilized. I feel that I am obliged to protect the lynx if Finland itself is not able to follow its own laws”, says Isoaho.

According to the contact person of the Norwegian Natural Resources Agency, Multia has a “stable” lynx population.

Lynx the hunting season starts on December 1. Exemption permits have been granted for public reasons.

Isoaho does not accept this explanation. He says that he has moved a lot in forests in his life, but still has never come across a lynx or the destruction caused by it.

“I don’t see it as a good solution for humans to try to regulate nature. I am an animal-loving person and really allergic to the idea that all life and the amount of game in the forests should be in the hands of humans.”

Isoaho announced his position to the local hunting club by e-mail. At the same time, he also forbade the felling of bears and wolves in his forest.

Isoaho knows that his decision will not necessarily prevent the killing of animals, because, for example, the local hunting club hunts in an area of ​​more than 8,000 hectares. 30 hectares is a small slice of it.

According to Isoaho, it is above all a decision of principle. He also announced his decision on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) to remind other forest owners of their opportunity to influence which animals can be felled in their forest.

Not for Multila not a single exemption permit for lynx hunting has been applied for this year, says the Finnish Game Center.

The same is also confirmed by the chairman of Isojärvi single men Pasi Pohjola.

According to him, Isoaho’s message has still been received. According to Pohjola, next they will sign a new lease agreement with the forest owner, which specifies what can be done in the owner’s forest in the future. Contracts always also specify a notice period, after which the changes take effect.

“But yes, the landowner’s wishes are usually respected right away, even if the old agreement is still valid,” states Pohjola.

According to Pohjola, it is not unusual for the forest owner to set restrictions on what animals can be hunted.

Today, hunters usually monitor possible restrictions from the Oma riista application on their phone.

However, according to Pohjola, it can be difficult to prevent the felling of certain animals with the restrictions of hunting agreements. Hunting areas are often so large that animals are only felled in an area where it is allowed.