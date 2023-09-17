In Italy, Liguria is the region with the highest woodland index: out of 542,024 total hectares, the forest covers 397,521 (73.34%; the Italian average is 36.45%). This means living, in such a narrow territory, also with the problem of wildlife (wild boars, but not only) that come into the city in search of food. The hunting season also serves to contain the animals so that this coexistence with man does not become problematic

Dario Arrowero

6 minute read