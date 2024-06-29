Santa Margherita Ligure – There is an imaginary route that unites the port of Santa Margherita Ligure at the Guanabara Bay in Rio and at Benoa Mangroves in Indonesia: starting in 2020 with the first “Santa” fishing boats, Ogyre involved 90 fishermen from 3 continents launching an ocean clean-up campaign which has today enabled the recovery of over 500,000 kg of marine waste.

For Ogyre, the Italian start-up born in Liguria on the initiative of a surfer and a sailor, committed to preserving the ocean with the support of partners such as Bureau Veritas, yesterday took on an important symbolic value: on the dock of “Santa” four years ago the first fishing boats had bet on the ability to drag “colleagues” even in distant countries such as Brazil and Indonesia, uniting them, with a domino effect, in a mission of “Fishing for Litter”. Yesterday this bet, remembered by Ogyre and Bureau Veritas precisely on Port pier of the Pearl of Tigulliocan be considered won: the formula that combines professional fishing and cleaning of the seas is winning and replicable.

“And for Bureau Veritas Italy – we read in a note – the partnership with Ogyre – promoted by the Marine & Offshore division – fits perfectly within the framework of the environmental and social objectives which, as a Benefit Company, have formally entered the company’s Articles of Association since 2022”.