The religious on the list of EU sanctions. A patrimony that Novaya Gazeta estimated between four and eight billion and denounced: houses, bank deposits in Switzerland, Austria and Italy, and luxury watches. Portrait of the many lives of Vladimir Mihailovic Gundyaev, from a suspicious past in the KGB to the leadership of the more Putinian Orthodox Church

The Residence for Kirill occupies nearly 2.5 hectares of land south of St. Petersburg and was formally ascribed to the Orthodox Church property in 1994. In 2019, the Kremlin’s Property Management Department financed the luxury renovations to the residence

On March 8, during the celebrations of Forgiveness Sunday in the Moscow cathedral, Patriarch Kirill explained what the real reasons were for Vladimir Putin’s war. Before Lavrov, before and better than the chief propagandist Solovyov. In essence, Kirill said: it is a holy war against the corrupt and homosexual West. “The war is on because people don’t want gay parades in the Donbass. Today there is a test, a kind of passage to enter that “happy” world, the world of excessive consumption, of visible “freedom”. Do you know what this test is? It is very simple and at the same time terrible: a gay parade ». According to Kirill, the West was organizing the genocide of peoples who refuse to organize gay parades.

The European Union finally decided to treat him as one of the leaders of Putinian warmongering propaganda, “he threats to the integrity of Ukraine”, it says in the draft of the sanzoni, and therefore the Commission has formally proposed the freezing of assets and the travel ban: a blacklist that includes military officers (starting with those responsible for Bucha’s crimes) and businessmen close to the Kremlin. But what asset will the pious religious man ever have, who sent aid and masks for Covid to Puglia (the governor Emiliano thanked him with a solemn video, “a great man and great friend of the Apulian people”), the man who, in 2012, did he bless Putin’s third term, shouting at him in church “you have personally played a huge role in correcting the curvature of our history, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”?

In fact, while fighting the corrupt West and the obsession with consumption, Kirill consumed, in turn. And not a little. The Russian Orthodox Church has called the rumors of villas on the Black Sea and yachts, accounts in Switzerland and watches worth tens of thousands of euros “absurd” (but with a $ 30,000 Brequet it was photographed ten days ago). Yet independent Russian news reports say otherwise. Novaya Gazeta wrote (without ever backing down) that Kirill was the holder of current accounts that from a minimum of 4 billion dollars could reach eight: in Switzerland, Austria and Italy. Novaya wrote that the exact figure was difficult to quantify because “the patriarch preferred to keep his savings in Swiss banks, from where only in recent years have they been partially transferred to Austria and Italy (probably under Vatican guarantees)”.

In the book “Russia’s Dead End”, Andrei Kovalev, a former member of Gorbachev’s staff, wrote – on the basis of documents that could only be consulted for a short time, at the end of the Soviet Union – that Vladimir Mihailovic Gundyaev (this is the real name of Kirill) had a past more than likely an agent of the KGB, agent “Mihailov”. Obviously the patrirch denies it. What is certain is that Orthodox monks in theory take a vow of non-possession when ordained, but this does not seem to have stopped Kirill’s build-up. According to an investigation by “Proekt”, the patriarch would own, he and two of his second cousins, properties for 2.87 million dollars in Moscow and Petersburg. A 73-year-old second cousin, Lidia Leonova, owns a $ 600,000 house in Moscow on Gagarinsky Pereulok, plus a $ 533,000 house in Petersburg on the Kryukov Canal. The canal apartment is an interesting story in the story, it was given to her in 2001 by a businessman, Alexander Dmitrievich, a great friend of Kirill, a few months after the mayor of Moscow had withdrawn the claims of the municipality in a dispute against the one who, according to “Proekt”, was an alleged commercial partner of Dmitrievich, an Italian named Nicola Savoretti (one of the not few Italian contacts of the cleric). Savoretti replied that Kirill had not made any effort to resolve that affair, and that he did not have projects in common with Dmitrievich.

Many papers in the possession of collectives of courageous Russian journalists then made it possible to reconstruct that Kirill would have a residence on the Black Sea near Gelendzhik, the construction of which was estimated at one billion dollars, which formally belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church but where it is not not even allowed free access to bishops, Novaya Gazeta noted. The residence of Gelendzhik, coincidentally, is not far from the famous “Putin’s Palace”, described in detail by the investigation by Alexey Navalny. Kirill would then own a chalet near Zurich, plus shares in a number of real estate properties between Moscow, Smolensk and Kaliningrad, not to mention twenty residences formally belonging to various centralized and local religious organizations of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Assets in Russia will be hard to touch, but current accounts are located in Europe and Switzerland, and could be quite easily attacked. Kirill called the Putin presidency “a miracle of God”. Golden miracle, of course, like the Orthodox icons of Andrei Rublëv.