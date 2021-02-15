The pandemic has triggered the use of video conferencing tools. FilippoBacci / Getty Images

Launching Cupid’s arrows in business relationships is the SME Matchmaking proposal, a platform presented to the market as the Tinder of business. Faced with the bolt by the health crisis of all kinds of events to exchange cards, this solution, born in full confinement, facilitates virtual work meetings on an international scale. And it is that the pandemic has thrown us into the arms of a teleworking supported by a tide of tools of software, apps and algorithms to make us feel at the office. Both have launched to conquer the suitor, sharpening edges in favor of a simple and intuitive interface, designed for the domestic digital experience.

Finding someone who can fall in love with your business is the challenge launched from the Linkedin professional network. “An algorithm searches for the right person and sends a notification to the user to arrange a face-to-face personal meeting,” says its co-founder Gonzalo Figueroa. From there, a range of possibilities opens up: offering or acquiring services, achieving strategic alliances in another country or exchanging updated sectorial information. SMEs Matchmaking is integrated into the SMEs Power Hub community, a space for networking which has more than 1,000 users.

Other popular virtual meeting solutions are Shapr, whose algorithm suggests 15 people to meet per day; Wonderloop: that creates a search engine from video presentations or Ripple: founded by former Tinder employees that proposes connection with professionals with similar interests, close in location and user groups. “Tools of softwareThey existed and many, but due to the health crisis their use has been greatly simplified and that is where a large part of the success of teleworking lies ”, underlines Enrique Dans, professor of innovation and technology at IE Business School.

“Simple and very intuitive versions are being achieved that are allowing companies to advance,” he adds. The success of this express digital transformation lies, in Dans’s opinion, “in overcoming the entry barrier to these solutions”. A simple “download and start using” is enough and he attributes precisely to this “mostly intuitive” use that the user “is attracted to invest time in improving their experience.” We have learned in a few months that a videoconference is coordinated, but it works asynchronously in a shared document; to include videos in virtual presentations or to exchange documents or certified communications securely from the cloud, he exemplifies.

For Jordi Romero, engineer and co-founder of Factorial, a human resources management platform with 60,000 users in 60 countries, the consumption of this technology generates self-taught employees who are learning as they go and training to do “things they didn’t even imagine”. Something possible because “we invest all the resources in simplifying the management of human resources management in the cloud”.

Human resources applications are experiencing their particular boom, as are those for storing data in the cloud and especially those that ensure the security of this data. The former offer almost complete automation of the department: talent management, reception plans, recruitment, selection, evaluations, as well as the creation of organization charts, reports or tasks, even the management of time, shift, vacation and absence control.

Monday.com it is one of the most valued. Very good for organizing collaborative work projects. Facilitates team communication by having tools for daily use such as Outlook, Teams, Zoom, Dropbox, Slack or Google Calendar integrated. Assigned tasks are displayed on dashboards and their users highlight the simplicity in consulting the status of each task as a traffic light. Its price ranges from 8 to 16 euros per user and month.

Trello is recommended for lists and pending. Its use is very easy to assign tasks to the team as well as to monitor their work. To configure it, an assistant guides you. It allows very easy access to other functions to do, for example, surveys. It has a highly recommended free version and the paid version can be purchased from 10 euros per month.

Storage

Among the tools for storing data in the cloud, which strive to offer maximum capacity both in their free and paid versions, the challenge lies in their security to avoid account hacking. The most popular are Google Drive (15GB free) and One Drive (5GB free). Its advantage and disadvantage is in the synchronization of its services with Google and Microsoft. The latter has solved it with Personal Vault, which asks for identity verification with pin, face, fingerprint or code sent.

A security that is particularly required in the management of digital certificates, signature and exchange of documents in the cloud, where other types of applications stand out, such as eSignaBox, which uses asymmetric key cryptography systems. The cost of the first one is 189 euros per year and for the rest 3.30 euros per month per employee for companies with up to 50 workers.

Certibox is aimed at professional firms for the management of electronic notifications of its client portfolio in 10,000 public administrations. They automate the service of renewal of certificates and issuance of new ones in 24 hours and it is free.