The shortage of components, microchips and semiconductors above all, continues to create quite a few headaches for car manufacturers, above all in terms of production and deliveries. And this difficult situation will tend to last for a long time to come: according to a senior Audi executive, they will be needed several years to the German automotive industry so that this issue can be resolved.

Time to time

THE microchip manufacturers plans relating to the construction of factories in Germany will help speed up the recovery from this point of view, this is beyond question, the fact remains that the time needed for the recovery of the national automotive industry will not be short. “It will take years after all. That’s billions of dollars invested.”Audi purchasing manager Renate Vachenauer told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

A hand from the producers

Indeed, as recalled by Reuters, Berlin has courted the largest microchip manufacturers in the world by promising billions of grantseffectively attracting the interest of giants in the sector, such as the US Intel and the Taiwanese TSMC, which have assured their intention of wanting to build a new Gigafactory in Germany.

Reduce variety

Vachenauer went on to suggest automakers reduce the variety of microchips, today about 8,000 different, used today in vehicles: it would certainly be a way to alleviate the bottlenecks that still characterize the activity of many car manufacturers today. “We have to use a lot of leverage to stabilize the offer of semiconductors, and also stock the broker market to some extent”he concluded.