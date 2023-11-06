Hunting | Finns donated huge amounts of money to the lawsuits: The Nature Conservancy appealed more than 150 lynx felling permits

According to the association, the number of complaints is possible, because Finns donated a record amount of money to court costs

Finland the nature conservation union said on Monday that it had complained about a total of 168 lynx felling permits. According to the association, its districts and associations have submitted complaints to the local administrative authorities about the exception permits for lynx hunting.

According to the association, the number of complaints is possible, because Finns donated a record amount of money to legal expenses. The collection for legal costs of lynx complaints had generated 52,000 euros in a week, the association told the news service at the end of October in X i.e. in the former Twitter.

The Finnish Game Center said at the beginning of October that it had granted 300 population management exceptions for felling lynx for the hunting season, which starts in early December.

According to the Natural Resources Center (Luke), there are 2,390–2,575 lynx over one year old in Finland before the start of the hunting season.