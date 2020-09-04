Hunting Finland opposed EU lead shotgun ban until last: “Heavy disappointment”, says Minister Leppä

Finland was almost the only EU country to oppose the restriction of the use and possession of toxic lead shot in wetlands. The executive director of the bird organization Bird Life Finland describes the situation as shameful for Finland. The Hunters’ Association, for its part, says it is appalled by the decision.

Lead shot use and possession in wetlands is banned throughout the EU. Finland opposed the ban until the very end.

On Thursday, member states adopted restrictions aimed at limiting soil and water pollution caused by lead and reducing bird deaths and also human health risks. The proposal was adopted by a clear majority in the REACH Committee for the Implementation of EU Chemicals Legislation.

Finland voted against the Commission proposal together with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Malta. The reason was that organizing the control of the restriction in a sparsely populated and wetland-rich country like Finland is difficult and expensive.

Also read: EU approves proposal to restrict use of lead shot in hunting – Finland voted against the proposal as it would be difficult to control

The definition of a wetland arises. According to the regulation now adopted, the ban on lead shot applies to areas defined by the Ramsar Convention on the Protection of Wetlands. They also include swamps and peatlands, which are plentiful in Finland.

In practice, the ban means a total ban on lead shot in hunting in Finland. The restriction will take effect after a transitional period in early 2023.

I- and the Minister for Forestry Jari Leppä (center) says the decision is a grave disappointment, which is why he intends to “turn all the stones”.

“A total ban on lead shot is impossible with this timetable. It takes time. Now it is important to find solutions that are suitable for Finnish conditions, ”says Leppä.

According to Lepä, the EU Commission’s definition of wetlands is unreasonable both for Finland and for individual hunters: “The wetland should be limited to clearly visible water areas. Otherwise, the hunter cannot know whether he is moving in the permitted area or not. ”

Leppä says that he has convened the game administration and other stakeholders. The purpose is to assess the impact of the decision on hunting and, more broadly, on the shooting hobby.

“Let’s go through the situation and consider whether it is possible to apply the wetland definition in the way we want. After that, the necessary actions are taken, ”says Leppä.

Waterfowl In hunting, lead shot was banned in Finland by a national decision as early as 1996.

The Hunting Act was amended because of the toxicity of lead, as sharks that had fallen into the water in duck areas had been found to get into the stomachs of waterfowl during feeding.

However, cartridges containing lead shot are still used, for example, in the hunting of poultry and small game.

The European Union, for its part, is already preparing for the next lead ban. It would completely ban lead in both shotguns and rifle bullets.

Environmental organizations support the ban on lead shotgun and point out that this is also in Finland’s interest, as the ban protects migratory birds nesting in Finland from lead poisoning.

Executive Director of Bird Life Finland Aki Arkiomaa welcomes the EU’s decision but is disappointed with Finland’s preparations.

“Shame on behalf of Finland. 90 percent of the EU supports the ban, but Finland opposes it with the Eastern Bloc department. At least Finland’s reputation did not improve, ”says Arkiomaa.

Arkiomaa even finds the activities of the responsible ministries, ie the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of the Environment, offensive.

“They didn’t defend the issue but let it go the way the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry wanted. Personally, I would have pursued the interests of my own industry to the last. ”

Arkiomaa reminds that there are a lot of bogs and wetlands in Sweden and Ireland as well, but still the countries were in favor of a ban.

“The EU’s role in environmental and nature protection issues was once again proven. They cannot be left in the hands of Finnish politicians, ”says Arkiomaa.

Also read: EU pushes regulation to protect nature and raise hunting prices – Finland slows down change

Hunters’ Association for his part, he says he is appalled by the decision.

Union Hunting Shooter Chief Jussi Partasen considers the Ramsar definition to be poor and the ban should have been limited to visible water. Now, hunting with lead shot cartridges is practically impossible throughout Finland.

“We understand the concerns of aquatic birds, but the Ramsar definition is really lousy. This is the first time that the REACH regulation has been extended to restrict the activities of ordinary EU citizens, ”says Partanen.

According to Partanen, progress has gradually been made towards lead-free through training and counseling.

Lead is an environmentally toxic heavy metal that is harmful to both humans and animals.

Lead affects the central nervous system and causes, for example, behavioral disorders, damage to the kidneys and the cardiovascular system.

According to a study by the Chemicals Agency Echa, lead munitions accumulate up to 14,000 tonnes of lead in the environment in Europe every year. Echa has estimated that banning lead ammunition could avoid up to two million bird deaths.

In Europe hundreds of thousands of waterfowl die each year from lead poisoning by lead shotguns.

Waterfowl die from lead poisoning when, for example, geese and swans, as well as other species that collect their food on the ground, eat lead shot from the water. Lead is especially dangerous for birds of prey when they eat wounded birds with shots.

Lead accumulates in the food chain and can eventually end up in humans as well. According to Echa, those who eat a lot of game meat are at risk of getting lead into their bodies through shots or lead-filled bullets.

In Finland, game lead levels have decreased compared to the 1980s. According to the Food Agency, when lead-containing bullets are used, lead can spread in the game around the gunshot wound.

The hunting community has already largely switched from lead shot to alternative ammunition due to health risks, among other things.