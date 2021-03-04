The Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al-Quwain decided to ban fishing in the Umm Al-Quwain Creek, for a period of four months, from this month to the first of next July, in order to increase the fish stock of Al-Bayah and Al-Safi fish, as they are among the fish that breed in the creek during this season.

The head of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, Jasim Hamid Ghanem, told “Emirates Today” that the ban on fishing in the waters of Umm Al Quwain Creek came because of the breeding season of bay and saffi fish in the creek, with the approach of the “Pisces” which witnesses the entry of female bayah fish. To the waters of the creek to lay their eggs, which contributes to their reproduction during the next four months.

He explained that the price of Baah fish in Umm Al Quwain market reached 80 dirhams (four kilograms), which is the lowest price, which leads to harm to fishermen as a result of its low price.

He pointed out that banning fishing in the creek during the breeding season will lead to an increase in the stock in the creek water, an increase in its price in the fish market, and an increase in the profits of fishermen.

He added that the percentage of the increase in fish stocks in Umm Al Quwain during the four-month fishing ban may reach 90%, which leads to an increase in fish wealth in the emirate, indicating that the ban aims to maintain the continuous production of fish wealth of the most demanded and consumed fish by Citizens and residents.

He explained that it is expected that the fish stock in the Umm Al Quwain Creek will increase to five tons after the ban is lifted.

He pointed out that the reproduction of fish in the Umm Al Quwain Creek is high, for several reasons, including the high percentage of oxygen in the water of the creek, and the presence of food stocks of trees and algae in the creek, which is what fish prefer, and it is considered a favorite place for them during this season.

He stated that all fishermen must abide by the decision to ban fishing in Al Khor during the ban period, and that fines will be imposed and fishing boats will be seized for fishermen who do not abide by the decision, and he pointed out that the owners of pleasure boats who use the line or hook to catch fish are exempted from the ban. Albah cannot be caught with a line.





