Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

A family atmosphere prevailed during the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which witnessed intensive visits by families and visitors from citizens and different nationalities who came to shop in preparation for the hunting season that begins next October.

Since its launch, the exhibition has witnessed the signing of many deals between participating companies, especially in the weapons pavilion.

The exhibition, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Centre. The number of visitors to the day from all the Emirates of the country is expected to increase, as it is the penultimate day of the exhibition, and coincides with the weekend holiday.

The exhibition’s organizing committee expected that the public turnout to the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition would continue today, as it was observed to have increased since yesterday, which gave the opportunity to a large number of families to come to the exhibition, bringing their children with them, which added a special family atmosphere to the exhibition’s atmosphere.

Yesterday, visitors to the exhibition expressed their admiration for the diversity of the activities of the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and pointed out that the exhibition succeeded in attracting all members of society, from different age groups, as the ages of its visitors varied between the elderly and the youth, in addition to children, who found wings in the exhibition that met their desires, and at the same time the children learned about the authentic heritage of their country.

Khalid Al Balushi, a visitor to the exhibition, praised the interest the UAE gives to cultural heritage and the role of the exhibition in consolidating the foundations of national identity, stressing his keenness to visit the exhibition since the first day, especially since it is a heritage festival enjoyed by all family members, citizens and residents in the Emirates.

Tony Abboud, one of the visitors to the exhibition, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition presents new things in terms of heritage sports in each session, as it focuses within its activities on falcon and Saluki beauty contests, huge auctions for horses and camels, and competitions for research, inventions, poetry, drawing and photography.

Raeda Al Hassan, a visitor to the exhibition, said that the importance and success of the exhibition lies in its attraction to adults and children at the same time, as the exhibition, through its activities, consolidates the traditional customs and concepts among children, by focusing in more than one pavilion on Abu Dhabi’s folklore and traditional artistic performances for adults and children, such as the Yola dance and others.

For his part, Saeed Al Kathiri praised the exhibition’s message and objectives in caring for environmental and sustainability issues, in addition to promoting sustainable fishing methods, appreciating the efforts of the organizers, supporters and partners in making the exhibition a success over 21 years.

Camel Auction

The exhibition’s activities on its seventh day focused on the cultural heritage and authentic Emirati traditions, in addition to displaying a wide range of innovative products and tools that meet adventurous lifestyles, sports and outdoor activities, amidst a wide turnout of visitors from different age groups.

The exhibition witnessed the largest auction ever for purebred camels, which included a distinguished display of young male and female camels, which descend from the finest breeds and receive special care to become the best competitors in camel races.

The camel auction reached about 2.5 million dirhams for 15 camels, as the auction witnessed a great demand to buy purebred camels.

The auction was organized by ADNEC Group and the Advanced Scientific Group at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

To ensure that this heritage sport is passed down from generation to generation, the Advanced Scientific Group is leading strenuous efforts to preserve purebred breeds by organising this auction, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club.

Given the popularity of purebred Arabian camel racing in the UAE and across the Gulf, the auction attracted a large number of bidders from across the region.

The race included a display of detailed information about each camel participating in the auction to help the audience know its characteristics, with a focus on lineage and paternity to determine the value of each animal.

archery

The Arena area witnessed a special event on traditional horseback archery, which included shows and an interactive workshop.

The Oman Knights team also presented a wonderful cultural show that celebrated equestrian skill, traditional arts and reenactments of historical events.

Through its various shows and events, the exhibition focuses on celebrating the authentic Emirati cultural heritage and embracing innovation, in addition to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a centre for hunting and equestrian sports, a forum for education and building new business partnerships, and encouraging an innovative sustainable environment.

300 unique pieces of art

The Emirati company, Al Bustan Flower, presented a large collection of artistic masterpieces of different sizes, pictures and models that were made by experts and specialized technicians from different countries of the world.

Malek Taha, the company’s marketing officer, confirmed that the company has extensive experience in the field of manufacturing and displaying rare antiques and collectibles, extending to about 48 years, noting at the same time that the “Al Bustan Flower” company’s pavilion at the exhibition provides an important opportunity for its visitors to view the most important 300 pieces of art owned by the company, which are displayed specifically for the exhibition’s visitors.

Taha explained that most of the company’s artistic products are manufactured by specialists in a number of countries around the world, including Italy, France, Spain, Egypt and Iran, and that the various products they offer are handmade and represent unique pieces.

The pavilion displays models of falcons, birds, and pictures of the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to many antiques such as horses, cheetahs, falcons, and models of weapons.

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is an ideal opportunity to promote local antiques and collectibles selling companies, through the presence of thousands of visitors to the exhibition, including businessmen, investors and public figures from the UAE and those coming from the GCC region and various parts of the world, to acquire a selection of unique local and international collectibles.

High precision shooting rifle

Lewa Company launched the Sekton Z22 shooting rifle, which has a worldwide patent for its high accuracy and advanced operating techniques and mechanisms.

Falah Al Balushi, the responsible design engineer at Liwa Company, explained that the rifle features a moving magazine to facilitate the bullet’s entry into the firing chamber, and its ability to adjust and balance the movement of the barrel, which increases its accuracy.

Al Balushi explained that the rifle features a 609.5 mm barrel, an adjustable two-stage trigger, a weight of 2.950 kg, and a 5-round magazine.

He pointed out that the rifle is made of Turkish walnut wood, and the surface treatment was done using oxidation processes using nitrate.

Al Balushi explained that Liwa Company is an Emirati company specialized in manufacturing hunting rifles with high-precision products, and seeks to be one of the leading companies in producing unique hunting rifles at prices that suit different segments of society of hunting and shooting enthusiasts.

He pointed out that the company seeks to support efforts to preserve authentic customs and traditions in the Emirati community in particular, and in the Gulf and Arab community in general, as shooting and hunting represent an integral part of the identity of the Arab citizen.

14 meter caravan

During its participation in the exhibition, “Sarrab Factory” for caravans and mobile homes displayed a caravan equipped with all the luxury elements, dedicated to desert trips and camping in desert areas.

Engineer Omar Salim, from the Sarb Factory, explained that the factory presented to the exhibition visitors the latest products manufactured in the factory’s workshops, which is a caravan, 14 meters long and 4 meters wide, consisting of a master bedroom, a main bathroom, a sitting room that can accommodate 6 people, in addition to a dining table for 4 people.

Saleem stressed that “Sarb Factory” is keen to provide the caravans it manufactures with seating areas, dining halls, gyms, health clinics, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and mobile mosques. The factory also manufactures mobile hospitals, meeting rooms, in addition to men’s and women’s salons, and others.

He explained that the dimensions of the mobile caravans manufactured by the factory start from 4 meters and reach 29 meters in length. They are also distinguished by their manufacture with the latest decoration designs executed with high precision using materials to manufacture its products from iron, wood, insulators, aluminum, glass, and others, in addition to furnishing the caravans with the finest types of furniture from fabrics, tiles, and accessories.

A platform for artists’ creativity

The corridors and aisles of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition were decorated with a group of artistic pictures by painters and artists, who were keen to present their creations with high professionalism, most notably national paintings and themes of equestrianism and falconry.

The exhibition represents a major window for leading Emirati, Arab and foreign artists and painters to display their work, especially since the exhibition is a real opportunity for them to communicate with art lovers associated with cultural heritage and human civilization.

The exhibition attracted a group of the most important local painters, including the painter Saqqaf Al Hashemi, who participated by displaying 20 paintings of the leaders of the UAE, in addition to paintings that reflect aspects of the Emirati environment. He pointed out at the same time that his participation represents an affirmation of the role of the people of the Emirates in expressing the local environment and drawing its components in the most beautiful way and conveying these components to the outside world through artistic paintings that received admiration and appreciation from the public since the first day of their display in the exhibition.

Artist Salma Mohammed Al Balushi said that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is not only a local and regional platform for hunting enthusiasts, equipment collectors and those interested in desert trips, but it has also become, for years, an important occasion for hosting and participating with the most important artists and painters.