In the last three decades, around thirty people have died, most of them men, and dozens have been injured in hunting accidents in Catalonia. The last fatality died last September during a wild boar hunt in Arbúcies (Girona) and reopened the controversy over the use made of the natural environment, shared between hunters and other users. Cyclists, motorcyclists, walkers and mushroom hunters must coexist with hunting, with the greatest safety. A sector of society criminalizes hunters – increasingly older – who defend themselves by stating that they are doing a public service by safely hunting overpopulated species and that some, especially cyclists, ignore the warnings. Faced with an outdated Hunting Law (1970), the Government, with all the sectors involved, drafts a Catalan Hunting Law that should enter Parliament at the end of 2024 and improve coexistence. They also prepare a mobile application, such as Google Mapsto mark the beats in red.

Since 1989, at least 27 people have died in Catalonia and more than 100 people in the last 15 years in Spain as a whole – not counting the Basque Country. In addition, there have been more than 800 injured. The figures are not exact because the source of these accidents in Spain is the Civil Guard – except in the Basque Country and in Catalonia with transferred powers – and the latter were provided in 2020. The Mossos d’Esquadra and Ertzaintza do not have data either, which They manage the information by criminal type and do not count victims from hunting accidents. According to the Rural Agents, the main causes are a shot without identifying the target; poor handling of the weapon; shots within the 30 degree safety angle (to avoid cross shots); in the direction of the security zone and bullet falls and ricochets.

Although in recent years measures have been taken – fluorescent vests, posters informing about raids and marking tapes – and safety has been gained, accidents continue to happen. The will is to achieve its maximum reduction. The uses of those who increasingly go to the forests must be respected, remembering that 80% of those in Catalonia are private and that hunters pay to hunt in the preserves. Government and hunters affirm that they do a public service. “We are the first line of defense against the great damage they do to crops, traffic accidents and the entry of African swine fever,” says Joan Espona, vice president of the Catalan Hunting Federation in Girona. He does not see it as fair that they should be criminalized and asks that those who enter the raids be fined, now it is only done to those who deliberately interrupt them.

In Catalonia there are 112,314 hunting licenses granted, which correspond to 210,821 firearms, for large and small game. A total of 57,831 hunters have a valid hunting permit and of these, 43.8% are over 65 years old. Added to the decrease in young people, the average age rises, in 2008 it was 51 years old and now it is 60, which according to experts, can favor possible incidents. 90% of them occur in wild boar hunts. Although the business period runs from the first Sunday in September to the last Sunday in March, it is hunted all year round due to the high density of the animal. “It is a safe sport, it is not one of the highest risks,” reiterates the president of the Catalan Hunting Federation (Federcat), Sergi Sánchez. However, the use of firearms makes it a very dangerous activity when they are not used with method, responsibility or chance intervenes.

Francesc Jiménez is an industrial engineer from Vilassar de Mar, 44 years old, with two children and a bicycle lover. On January 29, 2022 he went out for the Brolla d’Abril in Argentona, like so many times. The shot of a hunter who said he saw a wild boar that no one else saw hit him in the shoulder blade and left him, “miraculously,” alive, but in a wheelchair. Since then he and his family have promoted safety in the forests. He disagrees with those who say they skip the signs. “Many times you don’t see them, that’s what happened to me, if I see them I don’t go in, I didn’t have any desire to risk my life, I would have changed my route and if I hadn’t seen it I would have surely gone home,” he says. .

Among the measures proposed to politicians is that hunting on weekends is not possible; expand the signaling requirements for roads and trails leading to the hunt; make a map of sensitive areas due to greater influx of people; establish more rigorous standards for issuing authorizations that analyze age; create a registry of hunting accidents that makes it easier to know their causes and use other methods to reduce overpopulation.

For the General Director of Forest Ecosystems, Anna Sanitjas, the Hunting Law “is an important need for security and for all the problems associated with it.” The Spanish Law is from 1970, that is why an attempt is made to create a Catalan Hunting Law. In January, a participatory process began with 12 sessions throughout the territory with farmers, animal activists, hunters and forest owners. From October to December, it is planned to work on five large thematic blocks such as hunting activity and conservation, safety and compatibility of uses, hunting damage and the declaration of hunting emergencies. For her, “the idea is that at the end of 2023 there will be a summary document of the participatory process, that in mid-2024 there will be a draft law and that the second semester can be taken to Parliament. It will regulate how to close, how to dress, etc.”

Carlos, a hunter from l’Empordà, sees the solution as “complicated.” “We all go to the forest, we don’t respect each other and accidents happen. Some enter marked hunting places and others shoot without seeing the game, all recklessness,” he says. Although the law states that the animal must be seen to shoot, some only “hear” it. He always advises: “If you don’t see the boar’s nose and tail, don’t shoot.”

