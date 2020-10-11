How can you not go crazy up there, all the time confined to a boat? Fredy, a Colombian friend, asks me by email from Barcelona. And the answer is that here we are probably all a little crazy. Crazy about nature. This very pure white and very cold wasteland gets under your skin and no longer leaves you. In this freezing ocean atmosphere is precisely where my target floats: marine aerosols. They are liquid drops or solid fragments suspended in the air. Nobody would say it, but these tiny particles have a considerable effect on the planet’s climate.

Marine aerosols scatter solar radiation that enters the atmosphere and also absorb it. Second, they act indirectly by modifying the properties of clouds. They function as ‘seeds’ for the formation of cloud condensation nuclei. They are thus part of the atmosphere, which protects life on Earth by absorbing ultraviolet solar radiation and warming the Earth’s surface by retaining heat. However, aerosols remain the least known aspect of the climate system. And that’s why I’m here, in the MOSAIC international expedition, to study the influence of these particles on the unique Arctic climate.

Why do we want to study it precisely here? Why the polar marine system -the ice that forms from the freezing of seawater- is one of the largest biomes on the planet, with notable seasonal variations in both hemispheres. Climate changes are rapidly amplifying in the polar zones. They are a good sentinel of global change.

Climate models have not been able to accurately reproduce the overall dynamics of sea ice production, but massive ice melting is expected in the coming decades. Ice-covered seas host a rich tapestry of biological activity and produce a wide range of biogenic marine aerosols. The objective of my project is to know the influence of the marine aerosol particles in the balance of radiation and cloud condensation; in this way we can better understand our changing climate.

Normally we do 15-hour workdays, taking measurements and analyzing them, but in the last three days we have slowed down due to the visit of a polar bear, who stayed to watch us and forced us to wait. Those moments of rest leave you a while to contemplate the various colors of the Arctic, which is not only white. After a storm, you can see the limpid blue of a sky without a single cloud. You can be mesmerized looking at the blue that comes out from the ice and freshwater lakes caused by the snow that has melted on the sea ice sheet. You can spend an hour calmly looking at the ice, here, at 89 degrees north latitude, thousands of kilometers from any inhabited town, and rub your eyes wondering if you are dreaming; our planet is beautiful.

Since the polar regions are changing rapidly due to melting ice, it is crucial to understand the large-scale marine biogeochemical processes that occur between the ocean and the atmosphere. In summary, it is important to study the sources, transformations and sinks of polar aerosols, as well as the links with them. chemical and biological processes in sea ice and surface waters. In this way we can unravel the feedback between the polar oceans and the atmosphere that affects the climate in the polar regions and the rest of the planet.

To study ocean aerosols, we are producing them ourselves. How? We are using a state-of-the-art marine aerosol generation chamber. With a peristaltic pump, the water circulates from the bottom of the tank to the top, from where it disperses to fall as rain on the surface of the water. In this way, the entrained air forms bubbles that, through explosion and spraying processes, produce aerosols.

This inhospitable white soil is home to a lot of life. Sea ice and its microbiota – such as algae, bacteria and viruses – can be a prominent source of aerosols that can contribute to the population of cloud condensation nuclei. This microscopic life, suspended in the air, contributes to the formation of clouds, and in this way can influence the energy balance of the surface and the thaw, establishing a feedback between the biosphere and the polar atmosphere.

In the remaining three weeks of expedition, I will continue to study – with the permission of the polar bears – these influential aerosols, from our ‘home’ stranded in the middle of the Arctic ice, to understand a little better this important reciprocal cycle between oceanic microorganisms and the Earth’s atmosphere.

Manuel Dall’Osto He is a CSIC researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC). The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is the only Spanish institution that participates in MOSAIC. It has two research projects from the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC): one that will study the mass and thickness of ice via satellite and another, led by Manuel Dall’Osto, which will investigate the relationship between marine biological matter and the cloud formation.

You can follow MATERIA in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter