Hunting | A woman died in a hunting accident – How to avoid dangerous situations in the forest?

A woman died from an accidental gunshot over the weekend. The hunting season is at its peak and thousands of hunters cruise with mushroom pickers in the same forests.

Woman died in a hunting accident in Savitaipale in South Karelia on Saturday. According to the Southeastern Finland police, a man and a woman had been alone on a hare hunt. The man had fired the shot by accident.

A year ago a man accidentally shot his fellow hunter at Pudasjärvi Naamanga in Oulu County. The man had tried to shoot a chicken bird.

In 2020 A man in a bird forest accidentally shot a mountain biker in Urho Kekkonen National Park in Lapland.

Hunting accidents make the news in autumn, during the peak hunting season.

According to the Finnish Hunters’ Association, there are a couple of hundred thousand active hunters. 300,000 hunting permits have been issued. Deer hunters, bird hunters, mushroom hunters, orienteers and other leisure enthusiasts move around in the same places.

According to the Finnish Game Agency, there have been five fatal hunting accidents between 2010 and 2022.

Jaakko Silpola

How accidents are generally prevented, executive director of the Finnish Hunters’ Association Jaakko Silpola?

Silpola equates the use of a hunting weapon with driving a car. Each hunter is personally always responsible for his shot, just like a driver is responsible for a car.

“First you have to identify the game,” begins Silpola.

For example, in a deer forest, a hunter must identify not only the game species but also the animal’s gender and age group.

The hunter decides on the shot himself, regardless of whether he is hunting with a party or alone. It is often not possible to confirm the sighting from a fellow hunter.

Often the situations can be fast and observation is done with the naked eye, such as when hunting waterfowl or elk. For example, binoculars can be used as an observation aid, but in the store it is often not possible.

The situations vary depending on the target game species. For example, in kalantujahti, you can travel independently even over long distances in forests and fells. In deer hunting or dog hunting, the leader of the party determines the pass positions.

The game in addition to identification, the hunter must ensure the background of the shooting direction so that the flight direction of the shot or bullet is safe. The aim is to shoot at the ground with a long-range rifle.

Only after identifying the target and verifying the background can the weapon be aimed. Lifting the weapon, releasing the safety and putting your finger on the trigger are instructed, for example On the website of the Finnish Hunting Association.

Silpola lists the hunter’s four main rules: the gun must always be handled as if it were loaded. The barrel must not be pointed at anything that is not intended to be shot. The finger must be kept away from the trigger. You have to be sure of the destination.

“Hunters have a saying: You don’t have to regret a missed shot.”

Still, injuries or deaths occur in connection with hunting.

“There is a human factor, just like in road traffic,” says Silpola.

Especially in busy Finland, it is common for a hunter to see other people. For example, deer and roe deer may be hunted in the capital region. There are also a lot of people in the area. Compared to this, according to Silpola, there are few accidents.

“Statistics naturally do not comfort anyone. Every accident is unfortunate and too many,” he says.

Hunting no major changes are currently being prepared in safety instructions or legislation.

However, more and more often in a larger group, the designated leader of the hunt gives written safety instructions to the others and asks the participants to acknowledge and commit to the instructions by signing.

In moose and deer hunts, orange clothes and a headgear must be worn. The Hunters’ Association recommends using an attention color in all hunting. Silpola hopes that other people moving in the forest would also wear bright colors.

“Bright colors are safe, because they stand out both in the forest and in road traffic.”

In order to hunt, you need to obtain a hunting card, the acquisition of which is equated by Silpola to a moped card.

Alcohol there are strict restrictions on driving under the influence. What about hunters?

“There is no blood alcohol limit, but for example the leader of the hunt has the right to remove a hunter if he suspects that he is drunk. Ultimately, the hunter himself is responsible for his potentially unsafe activities,” says Silpola.

However, the law does not directly state the obligation to remove a hunter under the influence of alcohol, but according to Silpola, this is still clear.

“The leader of the hunt is responsible for the safety of the party hunt and therefore he is also obliged to prevent drunken hunting.”

Alcohol is not specifically mentioned in the hunting law, according to the interpretation of the law prepared by Metsästätäjäliitto together with Metsähallitus batch control and the police department of the Ministry of the Interior.

The law stipulates on a general level that hunting or handling a weapon must not cause danger or damage to a person or another’s property.

If the hunter’s condition poses risks to the health or life of fellow hunters, it is advisable to call the emergency center. Finally, the police assess whether the hunt can continue.