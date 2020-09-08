#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

“The topic of looking is a topic that the President of the Republic cherishes”, declared the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili, visitor of France Inter on Tuesday. It is because of this that he “held” to make himself the announcement of the ban on glue looking, explains Barbara Pompili, in response to the criticism of Nicolas Hulot who had declared that he “It might be good if the minister might take her prerogatives with out going to ask authorization from Matignon or the Elysee”.

“It is a topic that pursuits him” so Emmanuel Macron “needed to make this announcement however this announcement was made in whole connection between us”, reported Barbara Pompili. “Whenever you’re in a authorities, you do not make your choices by yourself, you’re employed, you talk about, you alternate arguments and after some time the choice is made.”