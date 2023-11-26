Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The “big, bad wolf” only exists in fairy tales. Warnings about predators should of course still be taken seriously; despite the humorous allusion.

Munich – Warning of the wolf – a serious issue. After all, they are dangerous predators. These occur again and again in Bavaria, threatening alpine farms, biodiversity and sheep herds. But some people apparently take the warnings about the animals with humor.

On the social network Reddit, a user posted a photo showing a warning. One observer took the liberty of supplementing this clue with a laminated clue of his own. That’s why that curious note found its way into the “But please laminate” forum.

Hunters warn of wolves – walkers post additional notice

“Wolves are looking for prey in this area. Keep dogs on a short leash. Please supervise children. Those entitled to hunt,” is written on a laminated piece of paper attached to a tree. And right underneath, not only laminated but also inserted into a stapled wooden frame, is written in handwriting: “Attention. Dangerous for little girls in red hats who want to visit their grandma.”

What this not entirely serious sign refers to is probably understandable to most people: It’s about the fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood,” in which the titular character is threatened by a “big, bad wolf” because it eats the girl’s grandmother and then himself than this outputs.

Wolf warning on Reddit amuses users: “I would let it pass”

“Unfortunately only in transparent film, but still valid?” asks the creator of the Reddit post to the group.” Some are in favor: “The person definitely has a stapler and knows how to use it,” writes one user. Another agrees: “Beautifully framed… I would let it pass!” Another user also pays respect to the creator of the sign: “I think the creator of the lower sign definitely put a lot more effort into it.”

A user who takes it very seriously is also bothered by the wording of the fairy tale sign: “I’m not sure, but isn’t it especially dangerous for grandmas who live in the wolf’s catchment area and expect visits from little girls wearing red hats? Anyone who looks up the Brothers Grimm fairy tale knows that both Grandmother and Little Red Riding Hood are in danger. Both are eaten by the wolf and later released from the villain’s stomach by the hunter.

Other fairy tales are also mentioned: “Also dangerous for little pigs in straw huts,” writes one user, referring to another fairy tale in which a wolf is the antagonist and threatens the three pigs in their hut. A threatening behavior A wolf recently showed up in northern Germany. As dangerous as wolves can be to humans, they are definitely not as bad as in fairy tales. If, against the odds, you come across one in the forest, you should follow a few tips. (cgsc)