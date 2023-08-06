London. The Loch Ness Center in Scotland is looking for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join what it calls the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster since the 1970s.

The center said this week that modern technology, such as drones that produce thermal images of the lake, “will search the waters in a way that has never been done before.”

The new search in superficial waters of the legendary nessieplanned for the weekend of August 26 and 27, is billed as the largest of its kind since the Loch Ness Inquiry Office surveyed the site for signs of the mythical beast in 1972.

The Loch Ness Center is in the former Drumnadrochit Hotel, where in 1933 manager Aldie Mackay reported seeing a “water beast” in the loch, the largest freshwater body by volume in the UK and one of the deepest.

The story started a worldwide fascination with finding the elusive monster, spawning hoaxes and hundreds of eyewitness accounts. Numerous theories or explanations have been put forward over the years, including that the creature may have been a plesiosaur, a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels, or even circus swimming elephants.

The center mentioned that its team will deploy drones equipped with infrared cameras so they can produce thermal images of the water from the air. A hydrophone will also be used to detect acoustic signals underwater.

“We hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts,” said Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration, a volunteer research team involved in the upcoming search.