The hunting business is booming, because the hunters like to invest their money in high-quality equipment. A start-up from Rhineland-Palatinate is now building comfortable hunting stalls with underfloor heating and a USB socket.

D.he hunter’s life has its pitfalls, and that starts with the high seat. In the summer the sun hits it and makes the hours of waiting for prey a sweaty endurance test, in winter the icy wind whistles through the cracks and leaves the toes in the boots numb and the finger on the trigger stiff. Over the years, the weather-prone turrets also become wobbly and rotten.

Patrick Jonas, a passionate hunter from Rhineland-Palatinate, has had bad experiences climbing ailing huts. Once a rung broke from under his feet, as he said on the phone, and he almost fell down. With his company Zauberjagd he developed a high seat with which he wanted to set new standards in terms of safety and comfort. The construction bears the somewhat bulky designation “Premium-Revieinrichtung” and can be viewed in an outdoor showroom in the small town of Klausen near Trier.

It rests on a steel support structure, the pulpit consists of aluminum honeycomb profile plates, which are held together by a steel corset and are provided with opening loopholes. “There are around 90 companies that build prefabricated wooden furnishings,” says Jonas. “I didn’t want to be the 91st supplier, I wanted to deliver a different material quality and better equipment.”

His invention is the Swiss officer’s knife under high seats. The height of the turret is variable, it can be dismantled and rebuilt elsewhere without losing stability. It can be closed completely, which keeps the interior dry and prevents wasps or hornets nests from forming and causing nasty surprises.

The roof is equipped with a solar system that not only supplies underfloor and seat heating with energy, but also a USB plug for charging the cell phone battery and two headlights that make it easier to track down game in the dark. The pulpit is available in four colors – black, fawn brown, olive green, as a camouflage pattern. A bright option should be added soon. “Maybe a bright orange, like the one used in driven and driven hunts,” says Jonas.

Has been stalking regularly for five years: Patrick Jonas, founder of Zauberhagd Source: Magic Hunt

The base price for the aluminum box on stilts is 15,500 euros. Four of them have already been sold, Jonas reports, and the interest from the specialist press is enormous. The hunting influencer and bestselling author Fabian Grimm, a former vegetarian who now eats meat from animals that he has killed himself, wants to get an impression and has announced a visit.

The hunting business is booming. Almost 400,000 Germans have a hunting license. Several thousand are added every year, and many of them like to invest their money in durable equipment. The target group for your own raised hide is manageable, but demanding: noble families and private foresters with their own hunting grounds, entrepreneurs or privateers who have leased hunting grounds.

“Many tenants have a long journey to their area and want to spend as much time as possible in nature,” says Jonas. The next stage of expansion for his noble high seat is already in the works: a pulpit with real windows and integrated air conditioning.

