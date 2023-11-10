Hunter’s Prayer – On the run: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Friday 10 November 2023, Hunter’s Prayer – On the run is broadcast on Italia 1. It is an action film released in 2017 directed by Jonathan Mostow. Below we see the plot and cast of the film.

Plot

Let’s start with the plot. The protagonist Lucas is a murderer who does not like company and lives in solitude. It happens that he is hired by a multimillionaire, Richard Addison, who wants to eliminate a threat, a little girl named Ella. Lucas, who has built a reputation on his ruthlessness, is on paper the ideal man to carry out such a task. But, when he finds himself in front of that little girl, for the first time he questions her morals and is unable to finish the job. But, despite having spared her, Lucas is certain that if he doesn’t do it, someone else will very soon come forward to finish the unfinished business. This is why he chooses to protect the little girl.

Hunter’s Prayer – On the run: the cast of the film

Who do we find in the cast of Hunter’s Prayer – On the run? The film tells the story of Stephen Lucas played by Sam Worthington. But he is not the only actor in the cast. Below we see the actors and characters that populate the film:

Sam Worthington: Stephen Lucas

Odeya Rush: Ella Hatto

Allen LeechRichard Addison

Amy Landecker: Gina Banks

Martin Compston: Metzger

Verónica Echegui: Dani

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hunter’s Prayer – On the Run live on TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV on Italia 1 on Friday 10 November 2023 at 9.20pm. To follow live television you need to tune in to button 6 on the remote control. If you are interested in following the film in live streaming, you can access it for free after registering MediasetPlayuseful both from desktop and app.