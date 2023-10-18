Hunter-gatherer societies in the Iberian Peninsula made sophisticated baskets 9,500 years ago, more than 2,000 years earlier than previously thought, researchers in Spain have reported.

The team also said that sandals found in the same cave as the baskets represent the “oldest and most diverse assemblage of plant-based footwear documented in European prehistory.”

Francisco Martínez-Sevilla, prehistory researcher at the University of Alcalá and lead author of a study published in Science Advances, explained that carbon-14 dating tests had been carried out on 76 objects that were found by 19th century miners in the Cueva de Los Murciélagos, a cave in southern Spain.

The objects, including the oldest pair of sandals in Europe, a club and mallet, and exquisitely crafted baskets from reed and esparto grass, were previously believed to have been made by Neolithic farmers.

But carbon-14 tests conducted by the group, which recently excavated human remains in the cave, showed that the best-preserved baskets were, in fact, made by hunter-gatherer communities in the Mesolithic era, 9,500 years ago. Some show signs of craftsmanship, with geometric patterns.

In a statement about the findings, Martínez-Sevilla added: “The quality and technological complexity of basketry makes us question the simplistic assumptions we had about human communities prior to the arrival of agriculture in southern Europe.”

The study indicated that the items found in the cave had been preserved for thousands of years due to the lack of humidity in the area in combination with the wind that circulated inside, which kept the cave cool and dry, preventing the spread of bacteria.

Investigation of Bat Cave artifacts revealed human hair embedded in the fibers of Mesolithic baskets. “Hair from this period had never been found,” Martínez-Sevilla said.

The team now hopes to conduct carbon-14 testing on human remains excavated from the cave.

Ruth Maicas Ramos, curator at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid, which houses much of the collection, and co-author, said that when a pioneering 19th-century archaeologist, Manuel de Góngora, published his findings about the miners’ discovery in 1868, “no one believed back then that they were so old” because they were very well preserved and made with materials and weaving techniques still in use.

In fact, Maicas Ramos added, “sandals are no different from modern espadrilles.”

By: RACHEL CHAUNDLER