In mid-October, the German hiker Amelie S. disappeared in Norway. The 26-year-old’s body has now been found – the cause of death is still unclear.

Rauma – Now there is sad certainty: the hiker Amelie S. from Germany, who has been wanted by the police in Norway since October 23rd, is dead. This is what the station reports RTL. However, according to forensic medicine, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. It is possible that the young woman froze to death on the way. The results of the toxicological examination are not yet available.

As Roar Mordal Hilde, head of the police station in the Norwegian municipalities of Rauma and Vestnes, told the broadcaster, new findings can be expected in around eight weeks. Animal dangers often lurk on hiking trails. On September 29, a grizzly bear attacked and killed a couple while hiking in the Canadian wilderness.

Search for German hiker: Police chief initially optimistic

According to previous investigation results, the 26-year-old was alone on the Romsdalseggen mountain in the municipality of Rauma. She set off from the Nesaksla hiking area on the Romsdalsfjord to Vengedalen to spend the night in a hut. The area around Nesaksla is known for its steep climbs. In Germany, hikers who are out in the forest have to ensure their own safety. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) recently made a decision in the case of a hiker who was seriously injured by a tree.

In mid-October, Amelie did not show up again in Oslo as planned. Like the Norwegian channel NRK According to reports, the investigators initially searched for the missing person from the air using a drone. Police chief Hilde was initially optimistic that the German would still be found alive.

Rescuers find a sleeping bag, then hunters discover Amelie S.’s body.

Based on the location of her cell phone, the police assumed at that time that the young woman was still in the mountains. “We are sure that she did not go into a hut there,” Hilde explained at the time NRK.

According to the Norwegian broadcaster, around 20 emergency services from the Red Cross and Norwegian People’s Aid took part in the search on Friday (November 3rd). That same day, investigators came across a sleeping bag – it belonged to Amelie. Only a short time later, hunters found her lifeless body.

