While the manga Hunter x Hunter It doesn't have a time to come back and the same thing happens with anime, products based on the series continue to come out. Now it is Reebok who is working on items based on it, including tennis.

That is what can be seen in some of the photos that accompany this note. In addition to these sports shoes, this product line also includes t-shirts and sweatshirts, which also stand out.

As Modern Notoriety shares, starting Friday, March 22, 2024, this collection of tennis and clothing inspired by Hunter x Hunter.

But because this announcement was not made by Reebok, the prices of each of these items are not known.

In that sense it will be necessary to wait for a few more days. As far as can be seen there will be five different models based on the characters from the manga and anime.

Based on the color patterns there is a tennis model of Hunter x Hunter for each of the main characters, such as Gon Freecss, Killua Zoldyck, Hisoka Morow and Kurapika.

It seems that one of them is dedicated to the Phantom Troupe as a whole. As for the t-shirts and sweatshirts, they also take inspiration from the characters. It is clear that this new line of footwear and clothing is going to be one of the most requested by fans.

If it weren't for Yoshihiro Togashi's health, perhaps the series would have already ended. But this mangaka has to take long breaks to continue with his work.

That is one of the reasons why the anime Hunter x Hunterwhich has two versions, has been detained for several years.

So as this mangaka continues to advance, products based on his work will not stop appearing. It's just a reflection of the enormous popularity of Gon and company.

Apart from Hunter x Hunter We have more anime information at TierraGamer.

