The news came from Bushiroad Games, a company that has long licensed various series to create adaptations in the form of video games.

This publisher decided to team up with a well-known developer to work on this unreleased title and it is none other than Eighting.

And what will this adaptation of Hunter x Hunter? According to the description this is a 'large scale fighting game'. That is something that can fit very well into the series created by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Not for nothing does it have epic battles that are well remembered. Several characters stand out for their skills and techniques when fighting.

What the information does not clarify is what it will be like. It could very well be a 2D or 2.5D (3D graphics with 2D perspective) fighting title.

Or in that case an arena fighter, which is something quite common when adapting an anime in the form of a fighting game.

Based on what was revealed at the Bushiroad Booth at Jump Festa '24 next year there will be concrete news about it.

That will be at the Bushiroad New Year Presentation 2024, which will take place on January 6, 2024. Eighting is a studio that knows very well how to work with titles in the fighting genre and has proven it over the years.

In the past he developed the titles of the series Bloody Roar along with the defunct Hudson Soft. Likewise, he is known for creating the installments of Naruto: Clash of Ninja with Tomy, who are fondly remembered by many fans.

Eighting is a studio that also worked with Capcom on various games and in recent years helped Arc System Works and Neople develop DNF Duel. So this title fight Hunter x Hunter could be a highlight.

Apart from Hunter x Hunter We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

