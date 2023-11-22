During the television program “Iwakura to Yoshizumi no Bangumi” broadcast yesterday in Japan, Yoshihiro Togashi revealed that he has thought of four possible endings for his most successful ongoing manga, HUNTER x HUNTER. In a letter read during the broadcast he stated that he had already developed three of the possible endings, but decided to reveal the fourth to the public, an abandoned project but which Togashi reveals could be the finale in the unfortunate event of his premature death. Togashi is 57 years old, but has long suffered from health problems that prevent him from working at the “normal” pace of a manga artist.

This “Final D” takes place following a time jump years into the future. Mirroring the beginning of the manga, a girl named Gin he is fishing in a pond and catches a huge fish. She proudly brings her fish to her mother and declares that she will never ask her to become a hunter again, before leaving the freshly caught creature to her. Her mother discusses Gin’s future with her father, expressing her disappointment that Gin’s daughter doesn’t want to become a hunter like her famous grandfather. Gon.

After a scene change, Gin reveals that she didn’t want to become a Slayer due to how often her grandfather Gon left her grandmother Nouko alone at home because of her hunting adventures. He vows to never leave the island and to stay by someone’s side forever, and then a boy enters the room.

The closing scene of Finale D shows a bird flying away into the sky while someone watches it.

Togashi hoped that he could think of an ending that was satisfying enough that he wouldn’t have to resort to possible endings A, B, or C, which he predicted would have a mixed reception from audiences. He believed that readers’ reactions would be 80% positive on Finale A, equally divided on Finale B and 90% negative on Finale C. He also stated that, personally, he doesn’t believe that Ending A would be particularly appreciated by readers, but only that it would be the “safe” and non-controversial ending. Despite the overwhelming criticism he might receive from fans, Togashi prefers Ending C among the possible ones.

The manga by HUNTER x HUNTER has been on hiatus since last January due to the author’s aforementioned health problems.

Source: Oricon News Street Anime News Network