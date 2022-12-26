Returned from a very long hiatus last October, the manga series HUNTER X HUNTER has seen the release of 10 new chapters and, as many expected, is back on hiatus due to health issues of the author Yoshihiro Togashi. But something is still moving!

Shueisha has in fact shown interest in supporting the series until its completion, and to deal with the health problems of Togashiafter talking about it, it was decided that the future of HUNTER X HUNTER will no longer be weekly.

At the moment we don’t know when the series will start again, if it will stay on Shonen Jump as a non-weekly series or if it will move to another magazine (always from the same publisher, obviously Editor’s note) which has monthly publication as Jump SQ, V-Jump or other.

Could this solution have been reached sooner? Considering the well-known author’s health problems, continuing to leave the series as a weekly for all this time was not the most brilliant move that could be made, as there is perhaps the risk of burning the person’s energies too soon. The publication of 10 chapters in weekly format takes up just over two months, while on a monthly level they become 10 months, giving not only the idea of ​​a more constant product but which could also leave a minimum of time for the author to rest between chapter and the other.

Unfortunately at the moment it is not yet possible to know what the new method of publication will be, but Shueisha announced that more details will come when the return period of the series is clearer and when the two parties have reached an agreement.

Source: Shueisha Street Anime News Network