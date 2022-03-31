Prime Video announced that HUNTER X HUNTER Season 3 is available for viewing on the streaming platform for all subscribers of Amazon Prime. As in the case of the first two seasons, this third season of the new animated series is based on the manga of Yoshihiro Togashi is present with the Italian dubbing. Below is a brief synopsis of the third season.

“Gon and Killua make the acquaintance of Kite, a disciple of Ging, who with his group is researching a species known as Antichimere. These dangerous insects appear to be on the verge of a stunning evolution that could put the entire human race at risk. The two boys will be involved in the extermination squad to face this unprecedented threat. “

For the main characters we will find the following items:

Gon : Alessio Puccio

: Alessio Puccio Kurapika : Roberta De Roberto

: Roberta De Roberto Leorio : Emiliano Regent

: Emiliano Regent Killua : Danny Francucci

: Danny Francucci Hisoka : Gabriele Vender

: Gabriele Vender Netero: Paolo Buglioni

This new animated series originally released in 2011 in Japan is the second taken from the Togashi manga (also famous for the Yu Yu Hakusho series). It consists of a total of 148 episodes, divided into several seasons by the streaming platform. The first season consists of 36 of these episodes, the second and third of 25. You can access the first season of HUNTER X HUNTER with dubbing in Italian on Prime Video by following this linkwhile following this link you can find the second. Amazon Prime membership required.

Source: Prime Video