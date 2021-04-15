Hunter x hunter has been on hiatus for a long time, and from what we’ve seen, it doesn’t seem like Yoshihiro Togashi I will resume this work soon.

The story of Gon and his friends left us with many doubts and mysteries to solve, so fans do not lose hope that one day he will make his triumphant return.

The followers of Hunter x hunter are still more loyal than fans of the Blue Cross, and one of them decided to capture his passion through a spectacular tattoo.

Philip Kross, a Brazilian fan of this work, admires the friendship and camaraderie formed between Gon and Killua, and one of his clients allowed him to express his passion on his skin.

Both characters from Hunter x hunter They appear showing off their powerful auras in this tattoo, and if you are a follower of the series you will want one just like it.

“Once again I had the honor of making a tattoo inspired by one of my favorite anime, this time it was Gon and Killua who went to João Peleão’s skin. Thank you very much for the opportunity, man!”

As you can see, this tribute to Hunter x hunter it looks very similar to the original work, and represents the duality of both characters.

Philip Kross is an artist specialized in tattooing characters from anime, and in its repertoire it has several designs that will surely catch your attention.

If you want to see a little more of the work of this tattoo artist, you can follow him through your Instagram account, where you will find inspiration if you already need ink on your skin.

we hope that Yoshihiro Togashi recover soon so that Hunter x hunter have your triumphant return, both to manga and anime, where a new season is already needed.

