During the month of May Yoshihiro Togashiauthor of HUNTER X HUNTER, opened a Twitter account through which he updated fans every day on the development of the manga. Unfortunately, in the past week the author has only shared blank pages, providing worrying news about his health.

A tweet posted last Friday said: “My symptoms are not improving and I have to devote most of my time to treatments and recovery”. Even in the following days the news was not comforting, with the author declaring to not having the necessary strength to drawalthough the writing of the script continues.

HUNTER X HUNTER is on hiatus from the now distant September 2018. In May the author confirmed that he had completed the first draft of ten chapters, almost the number of those usually contained in a volume of the manga. We can only hope for an improvement in his health conditions.

Source: Twitter account of the author Street Anime News Network