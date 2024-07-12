Despite his small stature, Feitan is able to put his opponents in difficulty with his fast and powerful sword attacks. In particular, he can surprise his enemies with the “Trick Umbrella” technique, which he can perform in three different variations. As if that weren’t enough, his ability “Unforgiven: Pain Packer” increases in power as this character loses HP, thus allowing him to make last-second comebacks.

Arc System Works and Bushirod Games have presented a new trailer for Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact the 3D fighting game based on the famous manga and anime created by Yoshihiro Togashi. Like the previous ones, the new one also features one of the characters that will be available at the launch of the game. In this case it is the powerful Feitan Portor .

What is Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact?

Hunter Hunter: Nen x Impact is a fighting game currently in development for PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), at the moment still without a precise official date, but on the other hand we have had confirmation that the game will be localized in Italian for testing.

The game features 3v3 battles, where players take on the role of iconic characters from the series, such as those presented today, but also Gon, Killua and Hisoka. During battles, it is possible to switch between characters on your team on the fly, perform special techniques based on those seen in the anime and unleash powerful and spectacular combination attacks.

Of course, there will be the possibility to play alone against the AI ​​or challenge other users in local and online multiplayer mode. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview of Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.