ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Eighting And Bushiroad they revealed that Feitan will be among the playable characters of HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact. Voiced by Kappei Yamaguchithe character has very fast moves such as Trick Umbrellawhich will be available in three different versions, and thanks to its ability “Unforgiven: Pain Packer” will become stronger as its HP decreases.

We leave you now with the first trailer for Feitan, wishing you as always a good viewing!

HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact – Feitan

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Eighting, Bushiroad Street Gematsu