BushiroadGames and the Western publisher ARC SYSTEM WORKS have shared two new character trailers for HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impactthe new game based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. It’s about Who And Uvoginmembers of the Phantom Brigade.
HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact will be published worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact – Machi trailer
Uvogin trailer
Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu
