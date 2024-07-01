BushiroadGames and the Western publisher ARC SYSTEM WORKS have shared two new character trailers for HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impactthe new game based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. It’s about Who And Uvoginmembers of the Phantom Brigade.

HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact will be published worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact – Machi trailer

Uvogin trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu