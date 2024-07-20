The Eighting team and publishers Arc System Works and Bushiroad Games continue their promotional campaign of Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact revealing a new playable character every week. This time it’s the turn of Meruemone of the most popular antagonists, which we can see in action in a dedicated trailer. Not only that, the opening movie of this promising fighting game. You can view both videos in the two players below.
Meruem is a character with a fighting style based on powerful strikes and boasts a good variety of different abilities, including instant movement techniques and tail attacks to surprise opponents and start combos in practically any circumstance.
Hunter x Hunter’s Most Popular Characters in a New 3v3 Fighting Game
The opening movie, on the other hand, is just as you imagine it and shows a mix of sequences introducing the various characters (some of which we have already seen in action, like Feitan) and truly spectacular animated fight sequences.
We remind you that Hunter Hunter: Nen x Impact is currently in development for PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), but at the moment it still does not have a precise official date. This is a fighting game with 3v3 battleswhere players take on the role of iconic characters from Yoshihiro Togashi’s work, such as Gon, Killua and Hisoka, each featuring a moveset that faithfully recalls their iconic fighting abilities.
