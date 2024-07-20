The Eighting team and publishers Arc System Works and Bushiroad Games continue their promotional campaign of Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact revealing a new playable character every week. This time it’s the turn of Meruemone of the most popular antagonists, which we can see in action in a dedicated trailer. Not only that, the opening movie of this promising fighting game. You can view both videos in the two players below.

Meruem is a character with a fighting style based on powerful strikes and boasts a good variety of different abilities, including instant movement techniques and tail attacks to surprise opponents and start combos in practically any circumstance.