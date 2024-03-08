Bushiroad Games and the developer Eighting have revealed which platforms it will be released on HUNTER x HUNTER: Nen x Impact. The new two-dimensional fighting gmae dedicated to the work of Yoshihiro Togashi will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PCalthough a launch window has not yet been established.

However, the company has announced that the public will be able to try it for the first time during the EVO Japan 2024which will be held from 27 to 29 April at Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo. So we just have to wait a little longer to see it in action.

Source: Bushiroad Games, Eighting Street Gematsu