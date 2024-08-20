Shueisha announced during the livestream “Jump Press” that the manga HUNTER X HUNTER Of Yoshihiro Togashi will resume publication on Weekly Shonen Jump the next one October 7thin the forty-fifth issue of the magazine.

The series went on hiatus in January 2023, due to the author’s health problems. Volume 38 of the manga, which will collect the latest chapters already published in the magazine, will be published next September 4th in Japan.

Source: Shueisha away Anime News Network