This year the fans of Hunter X Hunter they had a light of hope this year, given that surprisingly the author of it, Yoshihiro Togashi, he went to work on several chapters to bring the saga back. However, that happiness may soon end, since the project is going to have to take a break again.

It turns out that the health of Togashi It is not the best at the moment, something that has been known by the fandom for many years, and it seems that the matter has not improved much. so own Shōnen Jump issued a statement stating that the franchise will go on a new hiatus while the mangaka worries about his health.

Here the snippet:

Thanks for reading Hunter x Hunter. Regarding the publication of the manga, chapter 401, and following, we have talked with Togashi about his state of health, and as a result, we have decided to publish HxH in a format other than weekly serialization. Togashi will continue to write the following chapters, and the department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for his continued support of the series.

Of course, something that must be taken into consideration is that the episodes published in the magazine will continue to appear, only with a different periodicity than the weekly. This is so that the author is in a better physical position to be able to continue writing, so it will be a pause, but not as indefinite as in the past.

Remember that for now a few more episodes will continue to come out.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Well, that is bad news, since it is one of the manga that is expected to have a conclusion one day, but with these pauses, the future of the saga could be uncertain. Let’s hope Togashi recovers very soon, not so much because of the manga issue.