Last year was a cause for joy for fans of the world of anime, and that’s because the creator of the franchise of Hunter X Hunter rHe graduated to draw the manga that for so many years remained incomplete. And although for now things are somewhat calm, a new piece of news could make some think that no more chapters are going to be published.

It has been verified by the publisher Shueishawho distribute the episodes in Weekly Shōnen Jump, that the serialization status of the project has changed and just that alarmed the fans. Well, it has gone from “work done” to “archived serialization”. The latter is done when the sagas are cancelled, finished or transferred to another publisher.

HUNTERxHUNTER is no longer listed as a ‘serialized work’ from Weekly Shonen Jump on the magazine’s official website. The series is now listed in the ‘Archived Serializations’ section along with ended, cancelled, and transferred works.https://t.co/0UjBu7K8HA pic.twitter.com/PyictFu45A — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 19, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Shueisha He could have done this because of the current state of the manga, since it is currently on hiatus due to health issues with the author. As already mentioned, last year he returned to complete some chapters, but after a few months it was reported that he would again have to rest to recover.

Editor’s note: Hopefully it’s just a small detail that the editor herself had to include because of the rest of the series and not because it was completely finished. We’ll see if Togashi comes out to say something about it.