Hunter x Hunter is one of the shonen most important of Shuēisha And it seems that now that several of the publisher’s deliveries are saying goodbye (My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen), one of the big titles returns, and its author tells fans directly how his health situation has changed.

Yoshihiro Togashi is the mangaka of Hunter x Hunteralso comes from his fist Yu Yu Hakusho, another of the author’s most important titles. However, the story of Gon the Hunter has entered a couple of hiatuses, although it seems that we are about to finish the second one.

The statements of the author of Hunter x Hunter They have let us know about the progress of the delivery, while also sharing details about their health status. Togashi-sensei posts updates, comments and photos through his personal X account.

On August 31, 2024, he commented on how his improvement has evolved, due to which, serialization would return to a stable publication:

“After receiving the treatment, I have recovered quite a bit. It seems that my posture while working on color art was the cause of my recent back pain. I didn’t realize it until someone pointed it out to me, which My posture was slightly different when working on black and white manuscripts. I really hate color work ”.

It seems that the author of Hunter x Hunter You would have to improve your posture to avoid back pain again. Being an illustrator and writer lately seems like a pretty extreme intellectual sport.

We recommend: Hunter x Hunter is moving forward, author gives signs he’s working

Source: Nipno Animation

When is Hunter x Hunter returning to Shuēisha?

The manga Hunter x Hunter will return on October 7, 2024. Weekly Shonen Jump will embrace Gon again in this year’s issue 45.

Hunter x Hunter stopped serialization after the 400th episode in December 2022, but is set to return in fall 2024 after nearly two years.

However, the magazine said the issue will have a flexible format that will adapt to the author’s health.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.